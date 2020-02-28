Marvel boss Kevin Feige to guest star in The Simpsons as a parody Thanos

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige will be making his acting debut in an upcoming episode of The Simpsons, playing a parody of Avengers: Endgame villain Thanos.

Bart the Bad Guy will air during the 31st season of the animated series and sees the spiky-haired menace armed with spoilers after seeing a superhero movie before anybody else.

As you might expect, he goes power-mad with the knowledge, adopting the villainous alter-ego Spoiler-Boy.

Feige is not the only Marvel face making an appearance. Bart will face opposition from a pair of movie studio executives desperate to keep the information under wraps, voiced by Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo, commonly referred to as the Russo brothers.

The clip below, initially shared exclusively with Variety, shows us Feige’s character Chinnos on the brink of destroying the world.

The situation homages a message the Russo brothers put onto social media prior to the release of Avengers: Infinity War, asking fans not to share spoilers until people have had a chance to see the movie.

Kevin Feige has become one of the most prolific movie producers in the world since the launch of the MCU, guiding the franchise’s many projects on the big screen and upcoming streaming service Disney+.

Season 31 of The Simpsons airs on Sky One.