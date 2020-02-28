Are the Love Is Blind couples still together? Where the contestants are now

Netflix’s new dating show Love Is Blind has taken viewers by storm with its bizarre format, which involves contestants dating from separate pods and communicating through a wall.

Despite never seeing each other, we’ve seen couples profess their love for one another in just a matter of days, and even get engaged – which is when they’re then allowed to meet face-to-face.

But does the show’s format really work on the outside world?

While all of the contestants seem to be posting about the show on their respective social media accounts, none of them have given away the game and if they’re still going strong post-show.

The series, which is produced by Kinetic Content, was filmed all the way back in 2018, meaning most relationships would have gone way past their one-year mark by now if they’ve survived.

So, who made it down the aisle, and who has gone their separate ways?

Here’s everything we know so far about Netflix’s dating show.

Lauren and Cameron

They became the very first couple to put a ring on it, after hitting it off from the moment they laid eyes on the shiny blue wall between them.

So what’s happening with Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton?

The couple seemed to only grow stronger after meeting face-to-face, with Lauren, 32, describing their bond as “super special” during their time in Mexico.

She did, however, raise some concern about being in an interracial relationship, as Cameron, 28, is the first white guy she’s dated.

Speaking about her family’s worries, she said: “It’s my life to live, and I’ll just have to take whatever comes with that… If I have to make some people uncomfortable in the process, so be it.”

Nevertheless the couple proved that love is surely blind, as they said “I do” on the finale show and got married for real.

It’s not clear whether the duo are still an item, as they’re no longer following each other on social media.

But this could be a decoy, with fans desperately trying to guess whether they’re still married.

And in an image from the reunion show – which is set to air very soon – they do look pretty cosy…

Damian and Giannina

One of the strongest couples at the start of the show, Damian Powers and Giannina Gibelli actually proposed to each other at the same time.

Their relationship only got stronger when they met in person as well, with the couple managing to overcome a small hurdle after Giannina, 25, felt that Damian, 27, was shutting down a conversation and not opening up to her.

They even spoke about how to make things work back home, where Giannina owns her own business and Damian works as a general manager.

But despite their strong start, the couple appeared to crumble at the end, with Damian refusing to marry her as he felt she wasn’t being consistent while he had been.

This led to a furious Giannina storming out of the wedding ceremony, as she gave Julia Robert’s Runaway Bride a serious run for its money.

But, could the pair have rekindled their love off-screen?

Only time will tell…

Kelly and Kenny

The couple seemed to take a slightly more mature approach to their relationship, with the pair discussing how they planned to fit their relationship into their everyday lives from the get-go.

And this didn’t exactly go down well with the other contestants, who singled them out as being the ones most likely to stay together.

Kelly and Kenny’s proposal was particularly cute, with them each covering their eyes despite not actually being able to see one another.

“I love you today, and that love will remain, but I can’t wait to learn to love you even more,” Kenny, 27, told her at the time.

But by the time their wedding day arrived, it seemed they were just on two different pages, with Kelly deciding not to marry him despite loving him.

An upset Kenny couldn’t believe it, as he told the camera to stop filming him and admitted he didn’t know if he could try with her again.

Matt (Barnett) and Amber

Matt Barnett was accused of being a game player, after initially finding a connection with Lauren Chamblin, Amber and Jessica.

Finally, the 27-year-old settled down with Amber, 26, who couldn’t have been happier with his proposal.

Their relationship only went from strength-to-strength after they met in person, with the pair struggling to keep their hands off each other.

And despite a few wedding day jitters – mostly from Barnett, who couldn’t be reached in the morning – the couple shocked fans as they became the first couple to make it down the aisle.

So, are they still enjoying married life?

Although the couple have kept pretty tight-lipped about their relationship, with the reunion episode yet to come out, fans think they may have worked out the status of their relationship.

Flocking to Instagram, viewers uncovered a picture Barnett posted on 6 July, 2019, as he lived his best life on holiday.

In the image – which shows him enjoying a beer as he relaxed in the water – Barnett dons an American flag-styled cowboy hat.

And eagle-eyed fans have noticed that Amber happened to be rocking very similar headgear in a holiday pic, which she uploaded on 5 July.

Captioned: “Happy birthday America,” the 26-year-old can be seen posing in a bikini and the stripes and stars hat.

Something tells us their love story is still going strong…

Mark and Jessica

While Mark Cuevas fell for Jessica Batten straight away, it was a different story for Jess, 34.

As previously mentioned, the regional manager had been getting to know Barnett at the same time, and she just couldn’t seem to get over their initial connection.

Nevertheless, she said “yes” when Mark , 24, popped the question.

But, it wasn’t long before her doubts crept back in, with Jessica removing her engagement ring.

Speaking of her decision, she said during an interview on the show: “It doesn’t feel authentic for me to wear this symbol of forever.”

The couple decided to go through with the wedding anyway, but it was just more heartbreak for Mark, as Jessica refused to marry him at the altar and left him standing all alone.

And with the pair not even sitting next to each other at the reunion teaser, it looks like they could be a done deal!

Carlton and Diamond – SPLIT

Things turned sour between them after Carlton put a ring on it and an emotional argument made them realise that they weren’t right for each other.

Carlton felt that it was the right time to tell his fiancée that he’d previously dated people of “both genders”, however, Diamond found this difficult to process and believed she should have been told earlier.

The couple’s exchange got heated, and resulted in the pair deciding to end the experiment and leave the show as singles.

“I have clearly realised this is not the woman for me,” Carlton said in episode four, after their confrontation. “She has proven herself to be ignorant, she has proven herself to be stereotypical… I feel betrayed just as much as she feels betrayed.”

“I was about to walk down the aisle with someone that clearly I didn’t know,” Diamond then explained.

“And I feel like, it shouldn’t have got that way. I was really there just to talk to him and tell him how I felt… So it’s a done deal with us.”

Love Is Blind‘s first five episodes are available to stream on Netflix now. New episodes will drop on February 20.