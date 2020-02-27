Will there be another series of Death in Paradise?

It’s been an eventful ninth series of Death in Paradise, what with DI Jack Mooney (Ardal O’Hanlon) quitting Saint Marie and DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little) taking his place.

Fortunately, there’s plenty more to come…

Is Death in Paradise getting another series?

Yes! Death in Paradise will be back for series 10.

In fact, both series nine and series 10 were commissioned by the BBC at exactly the same time, so we’ve known for a while that the drama will be continuing. Still, great news, eh?

“We’re excited to let the audience get to know our new characters better whilst also throwing some major surprises into the mix along the way – and of course solving the odd murder or sixteen,” executive producer Tim Key said back in in 2019.

When is Death in Paradise back?

While we don’t have official confirmation, we can make an educated guess that Death in Paradise will return in January 2021.

The Caribbean crime drama has returned reliably each January since 2013, so it’s a pretty safe bet.

Death in Paradise series 10 cast: Will Ralf Little be back?

Yes! Although DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little) spent most of his time on the island in series nine complaining about the sun and the mosquitos and the spicy food, and despite his intense desire to get the next flight home as soon as his DVT (deep vein thrombosis) had cleared up, the detective had an epiphany in the finale episode – and decided to stay.

Ralf Little is expected to return for series ten alongside Aude Legastelois (DS Madeleine Dumas), Tobi Bakare (recently-promoted DS JP Hooper), Shyko Amos (Officer Ruby Patterson), Don Warrington (Commissioner Selwyn Patterson) and Elizabeth Bourgine (Catherine Bordey).