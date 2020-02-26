When is Sport Relief 2020? Who are the celebrities taking part?

Sport Relief will shoot back onto television screens this March, with a slew of new specials and celebrities taking part to raise money for charity. But what are the events going to be? And which celebs are going to be competing in them? Here’s everything you need to know…

When is Sport Relief 2020?

Sport Relief 2020 will take place in the second week of March, beginning on Monday 9th and continuing until Friday 13th.

Sport Relief 2020 challenges: what are the events?

One of the most notable events of this year’s Sport Relief is the intense Thin On Ice triathlon, where celebs will travel 100 miles over a gruelling 4 days in minus 35 degrees Celsius. These brave celebs will trek across Lake Khovsgol, a frozen lake in North Western Mongolia over a million years old.

The lake is also one of the world’s prestigious 17 designated “ancient lakes” and the celebrities will have to make their way across the lake via foot, skates and bikes to raise money for mental health awareness.

Along with this mighty triathlon, additional Sport Relief specials will include Blue Peter, Bargain Hunt and Catchpoint. In February 2020, the BBC announced that there would be a Sport Relief Line of Duty sketch featuring AC-12 as they interrogate DC Taylor (Jason Isaacs), whose clumsy lawyer is played by Lee Mack.

Which celebrities are taking part in Sport Relief 2020?

BBC

The first four celebrities announced for the trilling Thin On Ice triathlon were Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw, the Saturdays member Frankie Bridge, eponymous Judge Rinder star Rob Rinder and news presenter Louise Minchin.

All four celebs spoke about the importance of mental health, with Nick Grimshaw saying “Sport Relief raises money for so many amazing causes – one being mental health, which I think is really important” whilst Rob Rinder said “I am taking this on because I know how important the work Sport Relief supports is.”

Frankie Bridge said she wanted to take part “to spark a conversation about mental health and let people know that they don’t have to go through anything alone.” Finally, Louise Minchin mentioned a damning statistic associated with mental health by saying “one in four of us will experience mental health issues in our lifetime, and so many of these people don’t get the help they need.”

Also announced to be competing are Channel 4 journalist and presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy and former EastEnders actress Samantha Womack. Dr Zoe Williams will also join the expedition team and offer medical advice on the ground.

Guru-Murthy assured “I’m quite good in a crisis” and called the event “a fantastic opportunity for me to do something good whilst Womack added that she is “thrilled to be doing it for Sport Relief”.

Williams also added that her role will be to “help with all of this, and try to make sure that everyone stays on track, physically.”

In addition to these four, some of the sports personalities supporting the campaign for Sport Relief 2020 include striker Harry Kane and Olympic gold medallist Jessica Ennis-Hill. Gary Lineker will all host on BBC One, a role he has reprised since the very first Sport Relief in 2002.

How can you get involved?

Schools all across the country have the opportunity to take part in a competition based around creative fundraising, with a visit from Olympic gold medallist Max Whitlock being the prize to be won.

Additionally, if you want to get involved in raising money for Sport Relief, which will support people living incredibly tough lives in the UK and around the world, you can discover how here.