When is Sam and Billie: The Mummy Diaries on? Is it on Netflix? – Everything you need to know

Calling all Mummy Diaries fans!

Sam and Billie Faiers are back for another series of their ITVBe show The Mummy Diaries.

Get ready for toddlers, tantrums and lots of lavish trips as the sisters once again invite us into their lives as mothers and business women.

So, when is it on? And is it available on Netflix?

Here’s everything you need to know about the popular show…

When is it on?

Sam and Billie: The Mummy Diaries will return for a seventh series on February 26.

The fun will kick off at 9pm on ITVBe, and episodes are expected to air every Wednesday from then on.

Where can we watch it?

As the series is on ITVBe, viewers can watch it at its scheduled time or catch up on the ITV Hub, where episodes are available to watch immediately after the episode finishes.

Seasons five and six are also available to stream on the ITV Hub.

Is The Mummy Diaries on Netflix?

Season one of the fly-on-the-wall was previously on the streaming site, however, it’s no longer available to watch on there.

What can we expect from this series?

Fans are in for a treat this series, with a lot going on with both Billie and Sam.

The new season will pick up around Christmas, with Sam, her partner Paul and their two children – Paul Jnr, four, and Rosie, two – moving into a new home.

To celebrate their new property, the couple will have a special Christmas themed photoshoot, but tensions will rise when they clash over festive decorations.

Meanwhile, Billie and her husband Greg Shepherd will auction a date with her mum Sue, and Greg will find himself bald as he shaves his hair off for charity.

The much-anticipated season will also see Billie and Greg on the hunt for a new home after ending the finale of season six unsure of where they wanted to live with their two children Nelly, 5, and Arthur, 3.

As well as this, Sam and Paul will prepare for the eldest to go off to school while dealing with the many other obstacles they face as a couple – one of them being whether they’ll get married.

What happened on the last series?

The stylish sisters wrapped up the last series with Billie and Greg making it down the aisle.

Surrounded by their family and friends, the gorgeous couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony which took place in The Maldives.

So, could we see another wedding on this series – ahem, Paul!

The Mummy Diaries airs on ITVBe on Wednesday, February 26 at 9pm.

All about Sam and Billie: The Mummy Diaries

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

