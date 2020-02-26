The One Show is broadcast every weeknight evening from London and is presented tonight by Alex Jones and Matt Baker.

The programme airs live tonight between 7pm and 7:30pm on BBC One and features a mix of chat, live musical performances and pre-recorded films on topical subjects. It is available to stream on BBC iPlayer for those who prefer to watch online, and remains on iPlayer for catch-up for 30 days after the initial broadcast.

Who’s on The One Show tonight?

It’s a marriage story on The One Show tonight, but not one that ends in heartache. Comedians Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont will be telling Alex and Matt all about their new meta sitcom, Meet the Richardsons, which sees the married couple play exaggerated versions of themselves.

There will also be a live performance from the Pussycat Dolls.