Kevin McCloud’s Rough Guide to the Future – everything you need to know about

Last week saw the debut of Kevin McCloud’s Rough Guide to the Future, a new three-part series which sees the Grand Designs presenter send a trio of comedians around the world to explore some key design issues.

The second episode of the show airs tonight – here’s everything you need to know…

When is Kevin McCloud’s Rough Guide to the Future on TV?

The third and final episode of the show will air on Channel 4 at 9pm on Wednesday 26th February, before being made available on All4 shortly after broadcast (where you can also catch up with the first episode.)

What is Kevin McCloud’s Rough Guide to the Future about?

Kevin McCloud sends three celebrities around the world to take a light-hearted look at some of the planet’s biggest issues and the technology that could offer solutions. The final episode sees Jon Richardson travel to America to learn about a potentially life-prolonging technology, Phil Wang visits China to explore ways technology allows people to make a living and Alice Levine goes to Japan to discuss robots.

Is there a Radio Times review?

There is indeed, Radio Times writer Jane Rackham said this about the third episode:

As this entertaining tech magazine series ends, you’ll have been amazed even if not entirely convinced by Kevin McCloud’s belief that technology can repair the planet and solve climate change. As there was no preview at the time of writing we don’t know whether he’s persuaded his trio of “moaning nay-sayers” either.

Alice Levine is still in Japan, hanging out with robots that are becoming as advanced as humans; Phil Wang’s in China seeing how technology is creating new work opportunities; and the morose Jon Richardson is reporting on the American technology that claims to prolong life. Bet that thought cheers him up.