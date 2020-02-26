BBC One to air coronavirus special in last-minute schedule change

In a last-minute schedule shake-up, BBC One is set to air a special news programme on the coronavirus outbreak this coming Monday (2nd March).

Airing at 7.30pm, Coronavirus: Everything You Need To Know will convene a panel of experts and BBC reporters around the world to answer vital questions about the disease. This will include general health advice, plus guidance for those planning a trip aboard, and warnings about the potential impact of the outbreak on businesses.

The half-hour programme will replace Inside Out, which will return to screens the following week.

Channel 4 News presenter Jon Snow recently revealed he is in precautionary self-isolation after returning from Iran, a country that has officially reported 95 cases of the virus – including the country’s deputy health minister and an MP.

Although the 72-year-old is not showing symptoms, he will remain indoors in his London home for two weeks, following government guidance.

Jon Snow is tonight in self-isolation after his return from Iran, covering the country's elections. He's following government guidance for those recently returned from areas with high numbers of coronavirus infections – and will be staying at home for the next two weeks. pic.twitter.com/bVpCcFxU1m — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) February 25, 2020

“I’m in self-isolation as a result of having been to Iran for the last four/five days,” Snow explained during a video call on Channel 4 News.

“I’m not really supposed to congregate with any crowds or go anywhere where there may be people, so that means I’m sitting at home. For two weeks.

“To be honest, the absolute enormity of the prospect of 14 days hasn’t really hit me.

“I must admit I’m not very good with my own company, I’m a very gregarious character, that’s why I like working at Channel 4 News, it’s a big, happy… mostly happy team. It will be very, very strange.”

Coronavirus: Everything You Need To Know is on at 7.30pm, 2nd March, BBC One.