When is Love Island: The Reunion on?

Everything you need to know about the Love Island reunion show...

Love Island contestants 2020

Love Island closed its doors on the winter series, as Paige Turley and Finley Tapp were crowned winners at the finale (on February 23rd).

The series saw the islanders crack on, couple up and get dumped as they tried to find love over the six weeks, with many leaving the show in relationships.

Every year after the competition ends, a reunion show usually airs soon after showing the finalists introducing their new partners to their loved ones back home.

So, when is the Winter Love Island reunion show?

Here’s everything we know so far…

Will there be a Winter Love Island reunion show?

ITV have kept pretty tight-lipped about whether there’ll be a reunion show this year.

Last year, Love Island: The Reunion aired around a week after the grand finale, so fans could expect a show on or around March 1st or March 2nd.

However, some viewers have speculated that there won’t actually be one, as there was no mention of it during the finale.

During the final show, which was broadcast live from South Africa, this year’s host Laura Whitmore revealed that applications had opened for the summer series, but failed to give any info on the reunion show.

At present, Love Island: The Reunion is not appearing on ITV’s schedule for next week.

What happens on the reunion show?

The reunion show usually sees all the contestants catching up on life outside the villa, while introducing their new partners to their family and friends.

Those who made it onto our screens also sit down for one last interview with the host.

From originals, to bombshells and all the Casa Amor contestants, everyone returns to the Love Island: After Sun studios to see the show off.

The show’s voiceover Iain Stirling usually makes an appearance as well.

When is summer Love Island on?

Love Island will return for another round this year.

The channel has yet to announce the release date, however, the show usually airs around June so it’s likely to be around the same time.

For more information on the summer series, and how to apply, click here.

Love Island will return to ITV2 later this year.

Love Island

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

