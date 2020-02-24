How to get on the Saturday Night Takeaway plane to Disney World

Saturday Night Takeaway fans are desperate to get on that all-important plane in order to get themselves a five-star hotel in Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

Advertisement

It’s a simple process but you’ll have to be very lucky to get one of the 300 seats.

Here’s everything you need to know to get yourself within a chance of bagging the big prize.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What do you win in the Saturday Night Takeaway competition?

Those lucky enough to bag the big prize will get a huge treat over in Florida. They will win a five-night holiday (between Friday 3rd April and Wednesday 8th April 2020) to Walt Disney World for up to four people, including flights operated by Virgin Atlantic and transfers.

Winners will get a room at either the Walt Disney World Resort of Disney’s All Star Sports Resort and six-day Park Hopper Tickets which will give them entrance to all six Disney Parks.

If that isn’t enough, winners get a Disney Gift Card with a whopping $2,500 to spend while on holiday and they will get a seat in the audience of the series finale of Saturday Night Takeaway.

How do you enter the Saturday Night Takeaway competition?

There are multiple ways to enter the Saturday Night Takeaway competition and you have until 10am on Monday 23rd March – any entries after that will not count but may still be charged. Postal votes close at 1pm on Thursday 26th March. Entrants must be contactable on the 26th, 27th and 28th March.

You can text WINNER to 68333 (texts cost £2 plus one standard network rate message) to be within a chance of winning, call 0906 878 8333 (calls will cost £2 plus network access charge) or post your name and phone number to: SNT 01, PO BOX 7558, Derby, DE1 0NQ.

Alternatively, you can vote online here, where each vote will cost you £2.

The full terms and conditions for the Saturday Night Takeaway competition can be found here.

Advertisement

Saturday Night Takeaway continues Saturday on ITV at 7pm.