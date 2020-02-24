Meet the cast of McDonald and Dodds

McDonald and Dodds pairs up Tala Gouveia with Jason Watkins as detectives “thrown together with seemingly with nothing in common” who “forge a rumbustious, entertaining and ultimately – give or take a few setbacks – effective partnership.”

Set in Bath, each two-hour episode takes us into a new murder mystery with its own set of guest stars. Here’s who’s taking part in the first episode…

Jason Watkins plays DS Dodds

Who is DS Dodds? Described as “shy” and “unassuming”, DS Dodds has “happily languished on the shelf for most of his working life.” He’s been working quietly and diligently at his desk in Bath for years without anyone taking much notice, but now his boss is hoping to push him into early retirement – so he’s been paired with DCI Lauren McDonald and forced out into frontline action, which is quite a shock to the system. However, instead of giving up and taking his pension, Dodds proves himself a talented detective with “a hidden talent for deciphering puzzles.”

What else has Jason Watkins been in? Jason Watkins has had a prolific acting career across screen and stage, winning a BAFTA and bagging an Olivier nomination. He recently starred as Prime Minister Harold Wilson in season three of The Crown, and he’s played Roger in Hold the Sunset, Gavin in Trollied, Tim Ifield in Line of Duty, and Emlyn Hooson in A Very English Scandal. Other major roles have included William Herrick in Being Human, Simon Harwood in W1A, and the lead role in The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies; and the actor has also been in Taboo, Our Zoo, and Doctor Who.

Tala Gouveia plays DCI Lauren McDonald

Who is DCI Lauren McDonald? A “wildly ambitious” Detective Chief Inspector who’s transferred from the “mean streets of South London” to the quiet streets of Bath. She is young, talented, often underestimated, and is described as ” a tough, driven, battering ram of a cop who cracks cases through sheer force of will.” McDonald isn’t initially pleased to be paired with Dodds, but the two soon form an unlikely partnership.

What else has Tala Gouveia been in? She’s been in Tracey Ullman’s Show, Cold Feet, Go Jetters, Arrivals, EastEnders, Plebs and Scream Street – but this could be a breakout role for Tala Gouveia.

James Murray plays Chief Supt John Houseman

Who is Chief Superintendent John Houseman? The big boss. He wants Dodds to take early retirement, and he’s brought McDonald in from London – but he’s not exactly a supportive manager, and he doesn’t want this newcomer to make any waves or upset anyone influential in Bath. James Murray describes his character as “a pompous idiot” who is “ruthless, slippery and very determined in knowing what he wants to get.”

What else has James Murray been in? The English actor (who’s actually married to Bancroft star Sarah Parish) has previously starred as Daniel Coltrane in Cucumber, and Wesley in Age Before Beauty. You may also recognise him from Cutting It, Primeval, Suspects, Defiance, or Him.

Robert Lindsay plays Max Crockett

Who is Max Crockett? As Robert Lindsay puts it, “Max Crockett is a major figure in Bath. He’s an extremely wealthy entrepreneur and a very powerful guy with an extraordinary hold over his family and plans to hand on his legacy when he retires. Crockett has a massive ego.” The episode kicks off with a man being shot to death in Crockett’s house – and McDonald and Dodds must work out who he is, who killed him, why, and how.

What else has Robert Lindsay been in? Across a long and varied acting career, Robert Lindsay has won a BAFTA, a Tony, and three Olivier Awards. In recent years you may have seen him in Bounty Hunters, Genius, or Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (as King John); he’s also known for playing Wolfie Smith in Citizen Smith, Captain Pellew in Hornblower, and narrating Brambly Hedge.

Rosalie Craig plays Megan Wattal

Who is Megan Wattal? One of Max Crockett’s three daughters. She’s on the local council and is competing for control of the family business once her dad steps aside.

What else has Rosalie Craig been in? The actress has enjoyed a successful stage career, appearing in The Lord of the Rings, Company, Wonder.land, and The Light Princess (which won her an Evening Standard Award and Olivier nomination). Her handful of TV and movie credits includes Father Brown, Midsomer Murders, and Spooks.

Navin Chowdhry plays Pete Wattal

Who is Pete Wattal? Megan’s husband. He is a lawyer, and he’s also determined that she should inherit the Crockett empire.

What else has Navin Chowdhry been in? Recent years have seen him take on roles in Our Girl, Next of Kin, The Replacement, and The End of the F***ing World (playing Tony). He played a Resistance Cargo Pilot in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and on TV he’s been DC Asap Qureshi in A Touch of Cloth, Anwar in Doctor Foster and Kurt in Teachers. Back in 2005 he played a character called Indra Ganesh in Doctor Who, alongside Christopher Eccleston.

Susannah Fielding plays Tamara Valentine

Who is Tamara Valentine? The second daughter. She and and husband Jack have their own art dealership, and they’re desperate to demonstrate to her father that she should be the one to take over the family business.

What else has Susannah Fielding been in? On TV, she’s played Isobel in Sticks and Stones, Jennie in This Time with Alan Partridge, and Brooke in The Great Indoors. Back in 2010 there was an appearance in Doctor Who episode Victory of the Daleks, and soon she’ll be appearing in upcoming TV drama Life. But much of her career so far has been on the stage, with performances in The Merchant of Venice, American Psycho and All New People.

Jack Ashton plays Jack Valentine

Who is Jack Valentine? Tamara’s husband.

What else has Jack Ashton been in? He starred as the Reverend Tom Hereward in Call the Midwife, but left the drama in 2018 (though his real-life partner, Helen George, still plays Nurse Trixie Franklin). Other credits include Welcome to Curiosity, Endeavour, and Broadchurch.

Ellie Kendrick plays Elenora Crockett

Who is Elenora Crockett? The third Crockett daughter. She’s gone in a completely different direction to her sisters, opening her own bakery in Bath with her wife and totally opting out of competing for the Crockett family business. Elenora doesn’t have a ton of money, but she’s happy with her life choices.

What else has Ellie Kendrick been in? Having started out as a child actor in shows including Lewis and Doctors, the actress starred as Anne Frank in 2009 TV drama The Diary of Anne Frank. She played Tina in the movie An Education, Helen in Misfits, and Ivy Morris in Upstairs Downstairs – but Game of Thrones fans will know her for starring as Meera Reed in the HBO fantasy series. Since then, she’s been in Vanity Fair (as Jane Osborne), Press (as Leona Manning-Lynd) and Cobra (as Stephanie Lodge).

Cassie Bradley plays Kasha Perry

Who is Kasha Perry? Elenora’s wife. She has a Traveller background, and Max Crockett has never really accepted her into his family.

What else has Cassie Bradley been in? Corrie fans may recognise her as Natalie Watkins, while Casualty fans may know her as Leigh-Anne Carr. Her other notable role is in the History Channel TV series ‘Jesus: His Life’, in which she played Mary Magdalene.

Natalie Mendoza plays Mathilde Crockett

Who is Mathilde Crockett? Max’s younger, pregnant wife. Megan and Tamara are concerned that she (and her future child) might disrupt their plans to take over the family business.

What else has Natalie Mendoza been in? She’s best-known for playing Jackie Clunes in Hotel Babylon, and for playing Juno in horror thriller The Descent (and its sequel). The last few years have seen appearances in Blood Drive, Blue Bloods, Holby City, and Midsomer Murders.

Pearl Chanda plays DC Laura Simpson

Who is DC Laura Simpson? A police officer working in Bath.

What else has Pearl Chanda been in? She was Debbie-Louise in Motherland, and Maud in the TV series Arthur & George. Other credits include Holby City, Endeavour (as the delightfully-named Bettina Pettybon) and Mr Turner – and later this year she’ll be in BBC Two drama series January 22nd.

Jack Riddiford plays DC Darren Craig

Who is DC Darren Craig? A police officer working in Bath.

What else has Jack Riddiford been in? He’s made a handful of on-screen appearances, playing Jago Martin in an episode of Poldark and appearing in Doc Martin, Murder on the Orient Express, Guns Akimbo, Dunkirk, and Journey’s End.