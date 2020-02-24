Meet the cast of Inside No 9 series 5

It’s been a long wait but Inside No. 9 is finally back on BBC Two, bringing more offbeat stories and surprising twists with it.

As always, creators Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith have attracted some superb acting talent to bring their latest batch of scripts to life.

Here’s everything you need to know about the actors in series five and who they’re playing…

Episode 4: Misdirection

Reece Shearsmith plays Neville Griffin

Who is Neville Griffin? Neville is a passionate up and coming magician, looking for that one amazing trick that will catapult him to stardom.

What else has Reece Shearsmith been in? Shearsmith is the co-creator of Inside No. 9 along with Steve Pemberton, his writing partner on The League of Gentlemen and Psychoville. He has appeared in Good Omens, Mid Morning Matters with Alan Partridge and Edgar Wright’s The World’s End.

Steve Pemberton plays Willy Wando

Who is Willy Wando? Willy is an older magician with humble ambitions, who has recently invented a stunning new trick billed as a “chair raising experience.”

What else has Steve Pemberton been in? Pemberton is the co-creator of Inside No. 9 along with Shearsmith and the duo frequently appear in episodes together. Outside of collaborations with his writing partner, Pemberton has also starred in Sky Atlantic’s Camping, ITV’s Benidorm and the first series of Happy Valley.

Fionn Whitehead plays Gabriel

Who is Gabriel? Gabriel writes for a student newspaper and has a keen interest in magic himself, particularly sleight of hand.

What else has Fionn Whitehead been in? Whitehead burst onto the scene in Christopher Nolan’s acclaimed World War II film Dunkirk and followed it up with a starring role in Black Mirror‘s interactive feature Bandersnatch.

Jill Halfpenny plays Jennie

Who is Jennie? Jennie is Neville’s wife who assists with his performances.

What else has Jill Halfpenny been in? Halfpenny is a big name in soapland, having been a series regular on both Coronation Street and EastEnders, appearing in the latter as a love interest for Albert Square icon Phil Mitchell.

More recently, she has had leading roles on Waterloo Road, Channel 4’s sci-fi series Humans, Kay Mellor’s In The Club and hard-hitting BBC drama Three Girls.

Tom Goodman-Hill plays Detective Inspector Hewson

What else has Tom Goodman-Hill been in? Goodman-Hill is another Humans alumnus, appearing in all three series of the science fiction show. He also had leading roles on the ITV dramas Cheat and Mr Selfridge, as well as the iconic first episode of Black Mirror titled The National Anthem.

