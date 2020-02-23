Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Who is Lisa George? Meet the Coronation Street star turned Dancing On Ice contestant

Who is Lisa George? Meet the Coronation Street star turned Dancing On Ice contestant

The actress also known as Beth Tinker has swapped the cobbles for the ice rink

This image is strictly embargoed until 00.01 Friday 27th December 2019 From ITV Studios Dancing On Ice: SR12 on ITV Pictured: Lisa George. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Lisa George is the latest Coronation Street star to swap Weatherfield for the Dancing On Ice rink.

Advertisement

Best known for playing Beth Tinker on the ITV soap, the actress will be hoping  to glide her way to this year’s title under the watchful eye of judges Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean and newcomer John Barrowman.

George is skating in the competition in order to boost her confidence: “I’ve kept a low profile in the past because of my poor body image, I was never confident about my weight and didn’t like how I looked,” she told The Mirror.

“I hold myself back a lot. I’m a bag of nerves. I’ve always been told it’s like I have an invisible rope around my neck hanging myself because I know I can do it – but I stop myself all the time. I’m insecure.

“Everyone is saying it will be nice for people to see the real me. But actually, I agreed to do it because I am turning 50 in October this year, which is a huge deal, and I am determined to get fit.”

But how much figure skating experience does she have? Here’s everything you need to know about the latest Coronation Street star to brave the ice…

Dancing On Ice 2020: Lisa George, Key Facts

Age: 49

Known for: Playing the role of Beth Tinker on Coronation Street

Twitter: @LisaGeorgeActor

Instagram: @LisaGeorgeActor

Professional dance partner: Tom Naylor

Who is Lisa George?

Lisa George is originally from Grimsby, North Lincolnshire, and before joining the cast of Coronation Street she performed an hour-long musical show for nursing homes across the country.

Her first appearance as Beth Tinker was in August 2011 for two episodes only, but she returned to become a series regular towards the end of that year as her character bagged a job at the local knicker factory, Underworld.

Since then, her character has become a fan favourite, earning a nomination for Best Newcomer in 2012 and marrying Kirk Sutherland (portrayed by Andy Whyment).

What has Lisa George said about Dancing On Ice 2020?

The actress is understandably nervous about taking part on the show, recounting an accident from her childhood on ITV morning show Lorraine: “I did it [ice skating] for a couple of years until I was about nine. I was in a competition and I stuck my blades in the ice, the ice shot up like a shard and cut my chin open so that was the end of my skating career.

Meet your Dancing on Ice contestants

Who is Joe Swash?

Who is Radzi Chinyanganya?

Who is Libby Clegg?

Who is Caprice Bourret?

Who is Trisha Goddard?

Who is Ben Hanlin?

Who is Perri Keily?

Who is Maura Higgins?

Who is Ian Watkins (H from Steps)?

Who is Lucrezia Millarini?

Who is Kevin Kilbane?

“I’m 49 this year so I haven’t been on the ice for 40 years. I was scared, the ice was really glossy and I thought ‘oh that’s when I fell’, so I had a flashback.”

Advertisement

Dancing On Ice is on ITV at 6pm on Sundays

Tags

All about Dancing on Ice

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JUNE 01: Lisa George attends the British Soap Awards at The Lowry Theatre on June 01, 2019 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Strictly Come Dancing Kelvin Oti (BBC)

Strictly’s Oti Mabuse ‘feared for her life’ teaching Kelvin Fletcher lifts

The Crown

Netflix November 2019 new releases – new movies, TV shows and originals

Dancing On Ice 2019 - Photocall

Who is Kevin Kilbane? Meet the ex-footballer and Dancing On Ice contestant

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Lucrezia Millarini attends the ITV Palooza 2019 at the Royal Festival Hall on November 12, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Who is Lucrezia Millarini? The ITV News presenter joining Dancing On Ice 2020