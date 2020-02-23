Laura Whitmore confirms Love Island will have a summer 2020 series

Laura Whitmore confirmed the news Love Island fans had been waiting for – the ITV2 dating show will return in summer.

It’s usually on for eight weeks from June, but 2020 saw the show extend to a winter series, too.

During tonight’s (23rd February) final, Whitmore announced that applications are now open for those hopeful to find the one this summer.

Those who wish to apply can do so by ITV’s Be On TV website, here.

There had been doubts over whether the series would continue, following the death of Love Island’s original host, Caroline Flack earlier in February.

Before her passing, Love Island was planned to go ahead as normal, with the summer series set to last six weeks.

Combined with the six weeks of winter Love Island, fans will get 12 weeks of their favourite show.

It’s currently unknown whether or not Laura will continue with her hosting duties on the series, but fans certainly want her to.

One said on Twitter: “Appreciation for @thewhitmore she has been amazing hopefully we will be seeing her gorgeous face on our tvs in summer xx #LoveIsland #loveIslandfinal.”

Another added: “@thewhitmore is an amazing host though. Hope she’s back for the summer series.”

