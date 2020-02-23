Euphoria season 2: when is it released and where can I watch it?

Headline-making teen drama Euphoria is returning for another dose of the sex, drugs and identity crisis which has captured the imaginations of a generation.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming second season of the Zendaya-led series…

When is season two of Euphoria on TV?

It has been confirmed that the highly anticipated second season will begin filming in March and, according the HBO’s preview of 2020, will be aired this year. Filming reportedly begins in late February or early March 2020, according to actress Storm Reid.

It is rumoured to be released in the US in June and the UK in August.

Where can I watch Euphoria season 2?

The US home of Euphoria is HBO. The first season landed in the UK on Sky Atlantic, on 6th August 2019, and is also available on NOW TV and Sky Q, where you can catch up now.

Season two will likely be released on the same platforms.

What is Euphoria about?

Euphoria is to Gen-Z what Skins was to Millennials. Both controversial and both focusing on a group of high-schoolers pushing social boundaries. The series is HBO’s highest rating show for younger audiences, so clearly the hard-hitting drama resonates.

Creator/Director Sam Levinson and producer Drake brought to HBO a teen angst drama based on the Israeli mini-series of the same name. The dark tale follows a group of teenagers as they face heartbreak, addiction and rage.

The show featured a number of controversial scenes, with its use of nudity described by The Guardian as “pointlessly gratuitous”, but HBO’s programming president Casey Bloys defended the scenes, which he said were based on Euphoria creator Sam Levinson’s own experiences. “It may seem boundary-pushing, and the idea of putting them on TV may be, but somebody lived them,” Bloys told the Hollywood Reporter, adding, “We’re not trying to put out a Gossip Girl.”

What will happen in Euphoria season 2?

Season one ended on an ambiguous note, leaving fans unsure if Rue (Zendaya) have died from an overdose.

There are also plenty of narrative arcs we can expect to follow into the new season– Nate’s (Jacob Elordi) sexuality, Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and McKay’s (Algee Smith) relationship, Gia’s (Storm Reid) growing rebelliousness, Kat (Barbie Ferreira) and Ethan’s (Austin Abrams) future together and whether Kat is still working as a camgirl, and what happened to Jules (Hunter Schafer) after Rue left her on the train.

Actress Storm Reid (who plays Gia, the younger sister of Rue) has teased that her “character is supposed to be developing and becoming her own” – suggesting Gia may well get her own standalone episode.

Who will be in the Euphoria season 2 cast?

Despite the emotional cliffhanger of the season one finale, Zendaya appears to have confirmed that her character Rue will return for a second instalment.

Literally just got the call. Can’t say thank you enough for the support we’ve seen, wow… https://t.co/XJtdQaWaL9 — Zendaya (@Zendaya) July 11, 2019

Other than Zendaya’s comment, there has been no official confirmation of who we can expect to see in season two, or indeed of any new faces.

However, given that there is still plenty to explore and untangle from the characters stories in season one, we can expect to see some more from these familiar faces.

Is there a Euphoria season 2 trailer?

Not quite an official trailer, however HBO have released a 2020 preview reel, featuring footage from Euphoria, which you can see below.

