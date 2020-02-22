The Voice UK 2020 Battles: Meet the line-up and their coaches

The Voice UK continues this weekend, as coaches will.i.am, Meghan Trainor, Olly Murs, and Tom Jones attempt to cut their teams in half by putting them against one another in The Voice Battles.

Advertisement

As well as this, coaches have the opportunity to steal one act from each other, so there’s likely to be lots of changes over the weeks.

So who’s through to this year? And whose team are they on?

Here’s everything you need to know…

Team Will

So Diva

So Diva are a three-piece soul tribute act made up of Jenny, Tania and Danni who have been together for six years.

Baby Sol

Based in West London, Baby Sol, 36, is a singer-songwriter and session/backing vocalist.

Doug Sure

Doug is a 31-year-old electrician from Crystal Palace, London.

Gevanni Hutton

One of the youngest in the competition, Gevanni is a 17-year-old student who moved to London from Jamaica two years ago.

Johannes Pietsch

The 18-year-old student from Austria hopes to be as big as Ariana Grande one day.

Lucy Calcines

Raised in Spain by her musician parents, Cuban singer Lucy, 21, currently lives in the UK.

Zindzi Thomas

The 31-year-old singer from Salford works as a debt management advisor.

Alia Lara

The 19-year-old is a busker from Enfield, North London.

Shauna Byrne

Shauna, 16, is a student from Dublin.

Everygreen

Made up of best friends from Donegal, Ireland, the Irish trio have been singing together since school days.

Team Tom

Lara George

32-year-old Lara is a learning support assistant from Essex.

ShezAr

The sister of singer Labrinth, ShezAr is a 31-year-old singer who group in London with her musical family of nine.

Zion

Zion, 26, is a freelance graphic designer who lives in Manchester.

Lara Anstead

Lara is a 26-year-old performing arts teacher.

Sean Connolly

Sean is a 30-year-old insurance renewals advisor.

Elly O’Keeffe

Hailing from Cork in Ireland, Elly is a 31-year-old teacher. She also comes from a very musical family.

Lois Moodie

The younger singer, 21, has been singing with her family from the age of four.

Jonny Brooks

Jonny, 28, is from Ireland and currently works as a janitor in a cathedral.

Vivienne Isebor

Vivienne, 26, is a mental health recovery worker from North London.

Shaun Samonini

Gym-owner Shaun, 33, is from Essex. He also sings in his spare time.

Team Meghan

Brooke Scullion

The 20-year-old is from Derry in Northern Ireland and works at a petting zoo.

Blaize China

Blaize China, 21, is from the Isley of Sheppey.

Trinity-Leigh Cooper

The 16-year-old comes from Wales.

Katie and Aoife

The singing duo are 16-year-old twin sisters from Ireland.

Oli Ross

Oli is a 21-year-old sales assistant from Leeds.

Jordan Phillips

Jordan, 20, is from Stockport and currently works as a joiner and sandwich delivery man.

Darci Wilders

Darci, 18, is a student from Strabane, Northern Ireland.

Holly Scally

The 16-year-old student hails from Glasgow.

Dean John-Wilson

Dean, 30, is currently an actor-singer from Middlesborough – who previously appeared as Aladdin in the West End.

Claudillea Holloway

The 24-year-old singer is rom Cambridgeshire.

Team Olly

Cameo Williams

Cameo is an 18-year-old student from Leighton Buzzard.

Ty Lewis

Ty, 18, is a music technology student from Billingham.

Alan Chan

Full time music student Alan, 40, is from London.

Belle Noir

The singing trio is made up of Jasmine, Sarah and Emily, who have been performing for three years.

Cat Cavelli

Cat is a 29-year-old full time mum who lives in London.

Brian Corbett

Brian, 29, is from Ireland and currently works as a bartender.

Blessing Chitapa

The young singer, 17, is a student from Dudley.

Bleu Woodward

Bleu, 36, is a singer and gym receptionist originally from Leeds.

Beryl McCormack

Beryl, 22, is part-time make-up artist.

Millie Bowell

The singer, 23, is a florist from South London.

Advertisement

The Voice UK 2020 continues Saturday nights on ITV