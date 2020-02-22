The Voice UK 2020 Battles: Meet the line-up and their coaches
Everything you need to know about this year's contestants...
The Voice UK continues this weekend, as coaches will.i.am, Meghan Trainor, Olly Murs, and Tom Jones attempt to cut their teams in half by putting them against one another in The Voice Battles.
As well as this, coaches have the opportunity to steal one act from each other, so there’s likely to be lots of changes over the weeks.
So who’s through to this year? And whose team are they on?
Here’s everything you need to know…
Team Will
So Diva
So Diva are a three-piece soul tribute act made up of Jenny, Tania and Danni who have been together for six years.
Baby Sol
Based in West London, Baby Sol, 36, is a singer-songwriter and session/backing vocalist.
Doug Sure
Doug is a 31-year-old electrician from Crystal Palace, London.
Gevanni Hutton
One of the youngest in the competition, Gevanni is a 17-year-old student who moved to London from Jamaica two years ago.
Johannes Pietsch
The 18-year-old student from Austria hopes to be as big as Ariana Grande one day.
Lucy Calcines
Raised in Spain by her musician parents, Cuban singer Lucy, 21, currently lives in the UK.
Zindzi Thomas
The 31-year-old singer from Salford works as a debt management advisor.
Alia Lara
The 19-year-old is a busker from Enfield, North London.
Shauna Byrne
Shauna, 16, is a student from Dublin.
Everygreen
Made up of best friends from Donegal, Ireland, the Irish trio have been singing together since school days.
Team Tom
Lara George
32-year-old Lara is a learning support assistant from Essex.
ShezAr
The sister of singer Labrinth, ShezAr is a 31-year-old singer who group in London with her musical family of nine.
Zion
Zion, 26, is a freelance graphic designer who lives in Manchester.
Lara Anstead
Lara is a 26-year-old performing arts teacher.
Sean Connolly
Sean is a 30-year-old insurance renewals advisor.
Elly O’Keeffe
Hailing from Cork in Ireland, Elly is a 31-year-old teacher. She also comes from a very musical family.
Lois Moodie
The younger singer, 21, has been singing with her family from the age of four.
Jonny Brooks
Jonny, 28, is from Ireland and currently works as a janitor in a cathedral.
Vivienne Isebor
Vivienne, 26, is a mental health recovery worker from North London.
Shaun Samonini
Gym-owner Shaun, 33, is from Essex. He also sings in his spare time.
Team Meghan
Brooke Scullion
The 20-year-old is from Derry in Northern Ireland and works at a petting zoo.
Blaize China
Blaize China, 21, is from the Isley of Sheppey.
Trinity-Leigh Cooper
The 16-year-old comes from Wales.
Katie and Aoife
The singing duo are 16-year-old twin sisters from Ireland.
Oli Ross
Oli is a 21-year-old sales assistant from Leeds.
Jordan Phillips
Jordan, 20, is from Stockport and currently works as a joiner and sandwich delivery man.
Darci Wilders
Darci, 18, is a student from Strabane, Northern Ireland.
Holly Scally
The 16-year-old student hails from Glasgow.
Dean John-Wilson
Dean, 30, is currently an actor-singer from Middlesborough – who previously appeared as Aladdin in the West End.
Claudillea Holloway
The 24-year-old singer is rom Cambridgeshire.
Team Olly
Cameo Williams
Cameo is an 18-year-old student from Leighton Buzzard.
Ty Lewis
Ty, 18, is a music technology student from Billingham.
Alan Chan
Full time music student Alan, 40, is from London.
Belle Noir
The singing trio is made up of Jasmine, Sarah and Emily, who have been performing for three years.
Cat Cavelli
Cat is a 29-year-old full time mum who lives in London.
Brian Corbett
Brian, 29, is from Ireland and currently works as a bartender.
Blessing Chitapa
The young singer, 17, is a student from Dudley.
Bleu Woodward
Bleu, 36, is a singer and gym receptionist originally from Leeds.
Beryl McCormack
Beryl, 22, is part-time make-up artist.
Millie Bowell
The singer, 23, is a florist from South London.
The Voice UK 2020 continues Saturday nights on ITV