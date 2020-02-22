Accessibility Links

James Corden revealed whether not he regrets starring in Cats

The Late Late Show show host talked about the feline flop during a game of "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts"

James Corden has revealed whether or not he regrets taking part in the critically-panned film adaptation of Cats.

Taking part in a game of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” alongside Justin Bieber on The Late Late Show, the late night talk host was asked to rank how much his regretted taking part in the flop, on a scale of one to ten.

“So 1 is the least and 10 is the most,” Corden said, before continuing: “I had the loveliest time making that film. It took me six days and I loved every single second of it.

“You’ve got to decide things on your own personal experience, and I had a really great time, so I don’t regret doing it at all because I decided to do it in the same way that I decided to do many things. Some have worked and some haven’t.”

“So I’m gonna put it at a solid 5, 4.5,” he concluded.

You can watch the full exchange here.

Somehow we still think Corden miaow-ssively regrets taking part in the film – but that’s show business!

cats-corden
