Watchdog to be incorporated into The One Show this Spring

Watchdog, the BBC’s flagship consumer rights series, is set to become part of The One Show this spring – ending its long run as a standalone programme.

Advertisement

Matt Allwright and Nikki Fox will stay on as hosts, but their co-presenter Steph McGovern is moving to Channel 4.

Up until now, Watchdog has run for two six-episode series a year, but the BBC says the move will allow them to investigate viewer complaints throughout the entire year instead.

Alison Kirkham, controller of BBC Factual, said that the move would enable the BBC to “achieve even greater prominence and success” in shining a light on consumer rights issues and that the hosts would “continue to be the viewers’ trusted guide”.

Meanwhile Rob Unsworth, editor of The One Show, said that by incorporating Watchdog into the programme, “more than ever the team can react on behalf of consumers whenever stories come up.”

Watchdog first became a standalone show in 1985, five years after it began as a strand of current affairs show Nationwide, with previous hosts including Anne Robinson, Nick Ross, Lynn Faulds Wood and Nicky Campbell.

Advertisement

The news follows the BBC’s announcement earlier this year that Victoria Derbyshire’s popular daytime show would be cancelled owing to cuts to BBC News.