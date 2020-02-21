Accessibility Links

Is the BBC set to launch a new singing show?

Reports suggest that a new singing competition called The Next Stage is in the works at the corporation

The BBC is remaining tight-lipped following reports it is set to launch a new singing talent show that adds a twist to formats like ITV’s The X Factor.

A BBC spokesperson declined to comment to RadioTimes.com on the suggestion that it has a show in the works called The Next Stage.

Details about the possible programme are currently thin on the ground, but reports suggest that producers are looking for “original and passionate singer-songwriters” to “showcase their songs to the nation”.

The show will apparently see successful applicants sing both original songs and covers of well known classics, according to the Daily Mirror, and would be rolled out in the classic Saturday-night entertainment slot.

This could well fill a gap in the market, with ITV reportedly set to take a break from its long-running talent contest The X Factor this year as it ponders the show’s future.

The BBC recently began filming another new singing contest, Little Mix: The Search, which aims to find a new girl group or boy band and is thought to be similar in format to last year’s The X Factor: The Band.

