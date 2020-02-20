Vicky McClure reteams with Line of Duty creator for “high-octane” ITV thriller Trigger Point

Accessibility Links

Calling fans of Bodyguard and Line of Duty: ITV have just commissioned a new Vicky McClure drama that sounds very promising.

Produced by HTM Television – the production company of Bodyguard showrunner Jed Mercurio ­– Trigger Point is billed to be a high-octane thriller centred on a bomb disposal squad known as ‘Expo’.

The six-part series will see Line of Duty’s Vicky McClure play Lana Washington, an expert front-line officer on the force. Although experienced, Lana is pushed to breaking point when confronting a terrorist summer campaign targeting London – and maybe her own unit.

The scripts have been penned by TV newcomer Daniel Brierley, who was mentored by Jed Mercurio. Mercurio himself will serve as executive producer on the series he describes as a “breathless thriller that will have viewers on the edge of their seats”.

“So grateful to be working with Jed again,” McClure said about her casting. “I’m really looking forward to creating a strong, bright and troubled character in Lana Washington. Daniel Brierley has produced a brilliant and nail-biting script. I can’t wait to get started later this year.”

Brierley added: “I couldn’t ask for a better Lana than Vicky and it’s an honour to be given the chance to tell the exciting and unknown story of the brave Expo officers who risk their lives every day to keep us safe.”

Trigger Point will begin filming this year with more casting to be announced in the coming months.

McClure will also soon return to screens as DI Kate Fleming in Line of Duty series six, which has just begun shooting.

