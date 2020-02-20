Love Island cast 2020 – all the contestants including the newbies looking for love
Love Island 2020 is underway and we have everything you need to know about the current cast
As the drama in Love Island continues to sizzle in the new villa in Cape Town, South Africa, it can be hard to keep up to date with all the cast changes.
While the current contestants battle for the prize money of £50,000, we have everything you need to know about the hopeful islanders, who they’re coupled up with and what they’ve been up to in the villa.
Here’s what you need to know about Love Island’s 2020 line-up.
Who is in the Winter Love Island 2020 cast?
Jamie Clayton – DUMPED
Age: 28
Job: Recruitment consultant
From: Edinburgh
Coupled up with: Natalia, before being dumped
Instagram: @jamieclayton9
Jamie arrived unexpectedly and immediately set his eyes on Shaughna. However, it didn’t work out for the pair as she confessed her feelings for Luke, who then dumped her from the island for Demi.
He got a second chance with Natalia, who made a move fon him, but the couple were voted as one of the least compatible by their fellow islanders and were subsequently sent packing.
They’ve said they’re going on a date outside the villa, though, so something could come from their three-day romance…
Jade Affleck – DUMPED
***Casa Amor Bombshell***
Age: 25
Job: Sales professional
From: Yarm
Instagram: @jadeaffleck
Priscilla Anyabu
***Casa Amor Bombshell***
Age: 25
Job: Model and operations manager
From: Battersea
Coupled up with: Mike
Instagram: @priscillaanyabu_
The 25-year-old model managed to win over the villa’s lothario, Mike Boateng, who dubbed her “wifey material” after just a couple of days of meeting.
And it looks like she might just have tamed him, after he asked her to be his girlfriend and she said “yes.”
Jamie McCann – DUMPED
***Casa Amor Bombshell***
Age: 24
Job: Eyelash technician
From: North Ayrshire
Instagram: @jamielouux
Molly Smith – DUMPED
***Casa Amor Bombshell***
Age: 25
Job: Model
From: Manchester
Coupled up with: Callum
Instagram: @mollysmith19
The 25-year-old model managed to turn Callum’s head, despite the fact that he was coupled up with Shaughna at the time.
Despite a few wobbles, with it claimed that Callum could “cheat” on her, the duo came out on top.
But sadly, their Love Island journey came to an end in Week Five when their other islanders chose to save Priscilla and Mike instead of them.
Eva Zapico – DUMPED
***Casa Amor Bombshell***
Age: 21
Job: Recruitment consultant
From: Bromley
Coupled up with: Nas
Instagram: @evazapico
“Funny, sassy and confident,” as she describes herself, Eva quickly formed a bond with Nas. So much so, he dumped Demi for her and took her back to the Main Villa.
But unfortunately, their journey came to an end after a public vote.
Natalia Zoppa – DUMPED
***Casa Amor Bombshell***
Age: 20
Job: Student and club promoter
From: Manchester
Couple up with: Jamie, before being dumped
Instagram: @nataliazoppa
Biggs Chris – DUMPED
***Casa Amor Bombshell***
Age: 27
Job: Car body repair specialist
From: Glasgow
Instagram: @biggschrisx
George Day – DUMPED
***Casa Amor Bombshell***
Age: 27
Job: Estate agent
From: Southampton
Alexi Eraclides – DUMPED
***Casa Amor Bombshell***
Age: 23
Job: Butler in the buff
From: Essex
Instagram: @alexieraclides
Josh Kempton – DUMPED
***Casa Amor Bombshell***
Age: 21
Job: Model
From: Surrey
Instagram: @joshuakempton
Ched Uzor
***Casa Amor Bombshell***
Age: 23
Job: Scaffolder
From: Suffolk
Coupled up with: Jess
Instagram: @ched.uzor
Ched says he’s looking for an “ambitious and driven” woman who his mum likes, and it seems to have found her in Jess….
Jordan Waobikeze – DUMPED
***Casa Amor Bombshell***
Age: 24
Job: Administrator
From: London
Coupled up with: Rebecca
Instagram: @jordanwaobikeze
The hunky administrator instantly caught Rebecca’s eye, leading her to pick him at the recoupling.
She even joked that she’d eat avocado if he gave it to her, after kicking up such a fuss when her former partner Wallace made it for her breakfast.
Sounds like love to us!
Demi Jones
Demi Jones Key facts
Age: 21
Job: Style advisor at a boutique
Instagram: @demijones1
Coupled with: Luke M
Wallace Wilson – DUMPED
Wallace Wilson Key Facts
Age: 24
Job: Personal trainer
Instagram: @wallacewilson1
Coupled up with: Rebecca, before being dumped.
Sadly, Wallace didn’t mange to find love on the Island, as the other contestants chose to save Rebecca over him in a shock dumping.
Luke Trotman
Age: 22
Job: Semi-pro footballer and student
Instagram: @luketroytrotman
Coupled up with: Siannise
The son of a former X Factor contestant, Luke T is after “an intelligent girl, with a bit about her” – which he seems to have found in girlfriend Siannise Fudge.
Luke Mabbott
Age: 24
Job: Heating engineer
Instagram: @lukemabbott
Twitter: @MabbottLuke
Coupled up with: Demi
Justin Bieber “lookalike” Luke didn’t get off to the best start in the villa, as his initial partner Jess admitted she wasn’t feeling it.
Nevertheless, sparks flew when he met Natalia at Casa Amor and decided to couple up with her.
But, it was pretty much curtains as soon as they entered the Main Villa with Natalia confessing that she’d got the “ick.”
Not to worry, though, as Demi was right there as a shoulder for Luke to cry on.
And as a result, they coupled up and are now a thing!
Rebecca Gormley – DUMPED
Age: 21
Job: Part-time model and carer
Instagram: @rebeccagormleyx
Coupled up with: Jordan
Miss Newcastle 2018, Rebecca, caused a stir when she went after coupled-up men. However, she wasn’t so lucky in love, as she struggled to make things work with three islanders , before finally coupling up with Jordan after the return of Casa Amor.
Has she finally found her happily ever after?
Read more about Rebecca here.
Finley Tapp
Age: 20
Job: Footballer
Instagram: @finn_tapp
Coupled up with: Paige
Footballer Finley has built a special bond with Paige Turley, which managed to stand the test of time and distance as Casa Amor returned. Finn was also the first islander to make his relationship official as he asked Paige to be his girlfriend. Can they make it to the prize money?
Siannise Fudge
Age: 25
Job: Beauty consultant
Instagram: @siannisefudge
Coupled up with: Luke T
Siânnise is self-confessed “normal” girl from Bristol but already she’s become the meme queen after several of her scenes have caused a Twitter storm – can she use her humour to have a relationship full of laughter with boyfriend Luke?
Read more about Siannise here.
Jess Gale
Age: 20
Job: Student and VIP hostess
Instagram: @jessicarosegale
Coupled up with: Ched
Jess entered the Love Island villa with sister Eve, the duo becoming the first female twins to enter the Love Island villa.
Shaughna Phillips – DUMPED
Age: 25
Job: Democratic services officer
Instagram: @shaughnaphillips
Coupled up with: Single after Callum recoupled
Shaughna – who plans a career in politics after Love Island – became the fan-favourite after her witty one-liners and turbulent love life with Callum Jones.
Sadly, she was left all alone after Callum returned from Casa Amor with Molly Smith.
Nevertheless, she decided to move on and give it a go with Luke M, but it was probably just a little too late for Shaughna, as he decided to couple up with Demi instead and sent her packing.
Read more about Shaughna here.
Sophie Piper – DUMPED
Age: 21
Job: Medical PA
Instagram: @sophpiper_
Coupled up with: Mike, before being dumped
She’s the little sister of Rochelle Humes who has her own ambitions when Love Island is finished.
Sophie initially coupled up with Connor Durman, however, once he was dumped from the Island she got into a friendship couple with Mike.
It wasn’t enough to save her, however, as she and Mike were voted as one of the least compatible couples, and when the islanders had to pick between them in a shock twist, Sophie was sent packing.
Paige Turley
Age: 22
Job: Singer
Instagram: @turley_paige
Coupled up with: Finley
Paige, who describes herself as “loud, boisterous and fun”, once dated Lewis Capaldi and has had her own taste of limelight when she appeared on Britain’s Got Talent when she was younger. She was initially coupled up with Ollie Williams before he left the villa, and she is now getting on well with her boyfriend Finley Tapp, who stayed true to her after Casa Amor. Could they be the couple to go all the way?
Mike Boateng
Age: 24
Job: Police officer
Instagram: @michaelboateng01
Coupled up with: Priscilla
Mike has showbiz in his bones as he used to be a former footballer and his brother was on The Apprentice in 2016.
He’s also quite the lady’s man, cracking on with a total of four girls since he entered the villa.
But Mike seems to have given up “playing games” as he might have found his “wife” in Priscilla – who is now his girlfriend.
Callum Jones – DUMPED
Age: 23
Job: Scaffolder
Instagram: @_callum_jones
Coupled up with: Molly
He’s the cheeky chap who got the girls’ attentions with his builders’ banter. He initially won over Shaughna Phillips, however, jumped ship when he met Molly Smith at Casa Amor.
Nas Majeed – DUMPED
Age: 23
Job: Sports science graduate and builder
Instagram: @nas_jm
Coupled up with: Eva
Nas thinks he’s “different” to other islanders and he’s looking for a “cute and funny” girl to take home with him.
His lack of “game” put him in the friend-zone, but he managed to find a romantic connection with Demi Jones, before dumping her for Eva at Casa Amor.
Sadly, his and Eva’s journey was cut short after they were voted out by the public.
Will they stay together on the outside?
Leanne Amaning – DUMPED
Leanne Amaning – Key Facts
Age: 22
Job: Customer service advisor
Instagram: @leanneamaning
Coupled up with: Mike, before being dumped
Fiery Leanne – who once competed in Miss Ghana UK – has become Twitter’s sweetheart after forming a relationship with Mike. But when she dramatically dumped him, she found he wouldn’t be there to save her from elimination and she was kicked out of the villa in dramatic fashion.
Connor Durman – DUMPED
Connor Durman – Key Facts
Age: 25
From: Brighton
Occupation: Coffee bean salesman
Instagram: @connordurman
Coupled up with: Sophie – before dumping
Connor has found something special with Sophie Piper, but can they go the distance?
Connagh Howard – DUMPED
Connagh Howard – Key Facts
Age: 27
Job: Model
Instagram: @connagh92
Coupled up with: Sophie – until recoupling
Model Connagh thought he’d found something special in Sophie Piper but her heart was elsewhere. Now he seems set on Rebecca Gormley, despite having Siannise Fudge chase him. However, in a tense recoupling, Connagh With A G was dumped when Rebecca went off with Luke T.
Eve Gale – DUMPED
Eve Gale – Key Facts
Age: 20
Job: Student and VIP hostess
Instagram: @evegale
Eve was one of the first bombshells to enter the villa, strutting onto the show with identical twin Jess. However, the sisters were soon split apart when Eve was dumped from the island following a week one recoupling.
Ollie Williams – QUIT
Ollie Williams – Key Facts
Age: 23
Job: Heir to the Lanhydrock Estate
Instagram: @olliesjwilliams
Coupled up with: Paige, before exit
Aristocratic Ollie comes from a prolific family and isn’t afraid to tell girls about his background. However, on day three, Ollie left the villa, saying he had “feelings” for another girl outside of Love Island.
