Doctor Who: “civilisations fall” and “lies are exposed” in new finale details

While little is known about the upcoming Doctor Who series 12 finale beyond the title – The Timeless Children – new details of episode 10 have been revealed in an official synopsis revealed by the BBC.

Advertisement

Without giving away any spoilers about upcoming penultimate episode Ascension of the Cybermen (which airs on Sunday 23rd February), the new details hint at terrifying battles, falling civilisations, secrets revealed and a particularly tough adventure for Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor, who is “trapped and alone” while her world changes around her.

Get all the latest Doctor Who updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for Doctor Who and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

You can read the full synopsis, which also hints at tough times for TARDIS team Ryan, Yaz and Graham (Tosin Cole, Mandip Gill and Bradley Walsh) and the human race in general, below.

“This is going to hurt.” In the epic and emotional series finale, the Cybermen are on the march. As the last remaining humans are ruthlessly hunted down, Graham, Ryan and Yaz face a terrifying fight to survive.

Civilisations fall. Others rise anew. Lies are exposed. Truths are revealed. Battles are fought.

And for the Doctor — trapped and alone — nothing will ever be the same again.

Will the secret of the Timeless Child be revealed? Can the Doctor stop the Cyber-Army? And will all of her companions survive this experience?

As every, only time – and space – will tell.

Advertisement

Doctor Who airs on BBC One at 7:10pm on Sundays