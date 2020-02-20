Are the Love Is Blind contestants still together?

Netflix’s new dating show Love Is Blind has taken viewers by storm with its bizarre format, which involves contestants dating from separate pods and communicating through a wall.

Despite never seeing each other, we’ve seen couples profess their love for one another in just a matter of days, and even get engaged – which is when they’re then allowed to meet face-to-face.

But does the show’s format really work on the outside world?

While all of the contestants seem to be posting about the show on their respective social media accounts, none of them have given away the game and if they’re still going strong post-show.

The series, which is produced by Kinetic Content, was filmed all the way back in 2018, meaning most relationships would have gone way past their one-year mark by now if they’ve survived.

So, who made it down the aisle, and who has gone their separate ways?

Here’s everything we know so far…

Lauren and Cameron

So what’s happening with Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton?

The couple seemed to have only grown stronger since meeting face-to-face, with Lauren describing their bond as “super special” during their time in Mexico.

Lauren did, however, raise some concern about being in an interracial relationship, as Cameron is the first white guy she’s dated.

Speaking about her family’s worries, she said: “It’s my life to live, and I’ll just have to take whatever comes with that… If I have to make some people uncomfortable in the process, so be it.”

Nevertheless, the duo seem to be a firm fan favourite.

And there’s no denying they’re totally smitten with one another, with Cameron, 28, gushing about getting “so lucky” with the 32-year-old influencer.

Damian and Giannina

And their relationship has only gone from strength-to-strength since meeting in real life.

The couple have managed to overcome certain hurdles in their romance after Giannina, 25, felt that Damian, 27, was shutting down a conversation and not opening up to her.

Plus, they’ve already started talking about how their relationship will translate to the outside world.

In episode five, the duo spoke about how to make things work back home, where Giannina owns her own business and Damian works as a general manager.

According to Damian’s Instagram, he’s “addicted to travel”.

So, will the pair be able to keep their love alive while on the go and managing businesses?

Only time will tell…

Kelly and Kenny

And it hasn’t necessarily gone down well with the other contestants, who have singled them out as being the ones most likely to stay together.

Kelly and Kenny’s proposal was particularly cute, with them each covering their eyes despite not actually being able to see one another.

“I love you today, and that love will remain, but I can’t wait to learn to love you even more,” Kenny, 27, told her at the time.

So, could they go all the way?

Matt (Barnett) and Amber

Finally, the 27-year-old settled down with Amber, 26, who couldn’t have been happier with his proposal.

And judging by how they’ve got on since meeting in person, it looks like these two could actually have something.

The pair can barely keep their hands off each other and they have a lot in common.

Do we hear wedding bells?

Mark and Jessica

As previously mentioned, the regional manager had been getting to know Barnett at the same time.

Nevertheless, their love grew and Mark, 24, popped the question.

But, it seems things might have slowed down between the pair, with Jessica recently removing her engagement ring.

Speaking of her decision, she said during an interview on the show: “It doesn’t feel authentic for me to wear this symbol of forever.”

Although her ring is off, the couple do appear to still be working on their relationship as of episode five.

So, we guess only time will tell if they make it or break it…

Carlton and Diamond – SPLIT

Things turned sour between them after Carlton put a ring on it and an emotional argument made them realise that they weren’t right for each other.

Carlton felt that it was the right time to tell his fiancee that he’d previously dated people of “both genders”, however, Diamond found this difficult to process and believed she should have been told earlier.

The couple’s exchange got heated, and resulted in the pair deciding to end the experiment and leave the show as singles.

“I have clearly realised this is not the woman for me,” Carlton said in episode four, after their confrontation. “She has proven herself to be ignorant, she has proven herself to be stereotypical… I feel betrayed just as much as she feels betrayed.”

“I was about to walk down the aisle with someone that clearly I didn’t know,” Diamond then explained.

“And I feel like, it shouldn’t have got that way. I was really there just to talk to him and tell him how I felt… So it’s a done deal with us.”

Love Is Blind‘s first five episodes are available to stream on Netflix now. New episodes will drop on February 20.