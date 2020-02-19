The One Show is broadcast every weeknight evening from London and is presented tonight by Alex Jones and Matt Baker.

The programme airs live tonight between 7pm and 7:30pm on BBC One and features a mix of chat, live musical performances and pre-recorded films on topical subjects. It is available to stream on BBC iPlayer for those who prefer to watch online, and remains on iPlayer for catch-up for 30 days after the initial broadcast.

Who’s on The One Show tonight?

Radio hosts Sara Cox and Paul McKenna will join Matt and Alex on the sofa tonight.

There will also be a live performance by Brit nominee Dermot Kennedy. Kennedy, who is Irish, was nominated in the International Male Solo Artist category, with the win going to Tyler, the Creator.