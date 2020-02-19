Harry Redknapp’s Sandbanks Summer – everything you need to know

Football manager Harry Redknapp proved a huge hit with the British public when he won the 18th series of I’m a Celebrity in 2018 – and now the former Spurs gaffer is back with a new show.

For the next four weeks, Redknapp will invite a series of famous friends into his house – here’s everything you need to know about the series…

When is Harry Redknapp’s Sandbanks Summer on TV?

The first half-hour episode is on ITV at 8pm tonight, Wednesday 19th February, with a repeat on Sunday 23rd February at 11:10pm.

Subsequent episodes will air at the same time in proceeding weeks, while each episode will be available to view shortly after broadcast on ITV Hub.

What is Harry Redknapp’s Sandbanks Summer about?

Former football manager Harry Redknapp welcomes celebrity friends to his house in Sandbanks, Britain’s most exclusive and expensive seaside resort, offering an insight into this unique part of the British south coast peninsula.

In the first episode, Harry is joined by Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock and Joe Pasquale. Neil is considering a move to the area, so Harry takes him and Joe to see a very desirable £5 million penthouse with some of the best views Sandbanks has to offer.