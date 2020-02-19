Cilla: the Lost Tapes – everything you need to know

During her lifetime, Cilla Black was one of the nation’s most beloved television presenters, having previously been a Beatles-endorsed pop star during the 1960s.

The Blind Date host tragically passed away in 2015 – but a new documentary from ITV sheds new light on the day-to-day life of the national treasure.

Here’s everything you need to know about Cilla: the Lost Tapes…

When is Cilla: the Lost Tapes on TV?

The hour-long show airs on Wednesday 19th February at 9pm on ITV, before being repeated on the same channel at 10:15pm on Sunday 23rd February.

It will also be available on ITV Hub shortly after broadcast.

What is Cilla: the Lost Tapes about?

Following her death, Cilla Black’s family found a stash of films and behind-the-scenes footage from her personal video collection, along with hours of audio recording of Cilla telling her life story.

Narrated by Sheridan Smith, this documentary includes interviews with the family and friends who knew Cilla best, as they watch the lost footage for the first time and recall their memories of a TV icon.

Do you have a review of Cilla: the Lost Tapes?

We certainly do, this is what Radio Times writer David Brown had to say on the documentary:

In 2017, as Cilla Black’s family home was being put on the market, her son Robert got a big “surprise, surprise” when previously unseen home movies were discovered in the attic. It’s footage that chronicles her day-to-day life, but because it’s Cilla we’re talking about, this involves driving around the estate of her Buckinghamshire mansion in a Rolls-Royce and going on her travels with Ringo Starr.

“The beloved entertainer was a millionaire by the time she was 25, so the circles in which she mixed were impossibly glam. But there are also moments of vulnerability captured on audio in interviews with a ghostwriter for her autobiography.

“Here, Cilla talks about the struggles she faced following the death of husband and manager Bobby Willis and how she found solace through entertaining. And for those who were left open-mouthed by her comeback appearance at the 2001 Royal Variety Performance (the one with the strategically placed light bulbs), there are some cheeky and candid rehearsal clips, accompanied by some sweet recollections from her friend Paul O’Grady.