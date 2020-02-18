Accessibility Links

The Handmaid’s Tale creator hints at June’s fate

Hulu's Golden Globe and Emmy-winning adaptation may have a grisly fate in store for Elisabeth Moss' character...

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Will June (Elisabeth Moss) ever escape Gilead and rejoin her husband and daughters in Canada? That’s been the central question throughout The Handmaid’s Tale so far, but it seems that show creator Bruce Miller isn’t too positive about our heroine’s chances…

Advertisement

In an interview, he hinted that June’s chances of getting out – or even escaping a grisly fate – are slim, given how terrible a place the Republic of Gilead is.

Speaking to TV Guide, he said: “All the people in Toronto are showing us what June has waiting for her if she does ever get out. You’re kind of telling those stories of possible routes for June, but it’s not all going to be sunshine and lollipops.

“We are following June, and June lives in Gilead, and Gilead is not a nice place. And it will continue to be not a nice place. And we try to be very realistic about what would probably happen and how things work.”

The Hulu series, inspired by Margaret Atwood’s book of the same name, is set in a dystopian future version of the United States, where fertility rates have plummeted. In Gilead, fertile women (like June) are forced to become ‘handmaids’ for the country’s leaders.

Advertisement

The show was renewed for a fourth season in July 2019, but an exact premiere date for the next series is yet to be announced.

The Handmaid's Tale

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

