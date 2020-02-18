Accessibility Links

Love Island contestants take on baby challenge as one couple suffer hilarious fail

The islanders put their parenting skills to the test

We’re used to seeing the islanders dressed up in a glitzy number or a bikini on ITV’s Love Island.

But tonight, the famous baby challenge will return where each couple will be given a realistic baby doll to take care of.

And judging by the first look clip, it doesn’t go too smoothly.

From mishandling the dolls to one set of parents’ pram getting soaked, these contestants haven’t got a clue.

ITV have delivered a teaser clip of tonight’s episode and it looks like the islanders could do with some training.

In the preview, the contestants are woken up by sound of baby crying at which point Molly Smith shouts out: “I’m not doing it.”

“I’m not a fan of babies,” she later admits in the Beach Hut.

Her partner Callum Jones, however, is already out of the bed and straight into the baby nursery where he’s cuddling their baby doll.

The video montage then switches to Jess Gale and Ched in the Beach Hut.

While Ched cradles their baby, a tired Jess complains of the “annoying noise” it’s making.

Jess and Molly  can be seen chilling by the pool later that day, as they watch Ched looking after the baby.

“Because she’s so good with Ched I don’t want to intervene. He’s doing a wonderful job,” Jess says as she shades her eyes from the sun.

“The boys have taken to it so much better haven’t they?” Molly replies.

The camera then shows Luke Trotman and Luke Mabbott working out in the gym with their babies strapped to them in slings.

The conversation turns to babies, as Callum asks Molly if she’d rather be “born in a bath?”.

Realising his error, the 23-year-old corrects himself and says: “Would you rather give birth in the bath?”

But, you’ll be surprised to find Callum is probably one of the more equipped parents in the villa, as one couple completely lose control of their pram as it rolls away and falls into the pool.

We sure hope the baby doll wasn’t in there!

Love Island is on ITV2 at 9pm tonight, Monday 17th February

