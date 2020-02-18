BRITs Awards 2020: Full list of winners
These artists won big at the 40th ceremony of the British music awards
The BRITs Awards 2020 kicked off tonight as the best of British talent arrived at London’s Wembley Arena.
Hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall, the night saw many musicians and artists turn out for the annual event.
With two BRIT awards under his belt, Stormzy returned to the ceremony – this time up for best Male Solo Artist and MasterCard Album of the Year.
Meanwhile Lewis Capaldi and rapper Dave had four nominations each to their name, with the boys predicted to win big.
Billie Eilish was nominated for Best International Female Solo Artist, while Mabel was nominated in three categories – Best New Artist, Best Solo Artist and Song of the Year for her single Call Me Up.
The Rising Star winner was already announced in December as 25-year-old British singer-songwriter Celeste.
So, who else managed to scoop the coveted Lady Britannia Brit statuette?
Here’s a full list of nominations and winners which will be updated live over the course of the evening.
Male Solo Artist
- Dave
- Harry Styles
- Lewis Capaldi
- Michael Kiwanuka
- Stormzy (WON)
Female Solo Artist
- Charli XCX
- FKA Twigs
- Freya Ridings
- Mabel (WON)
- Mahalia
Best Group
- Bastille
- Bring Me the Horizon
- Coldplay
- D-Block Europe
- Foals (WON)
Song of the Year
- AJ Tracey – Ladbroke Grove
- Calvin Harris & Rag’n’Bone Man – Giant
- Dave ft Burna Boy – Location
- Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care
- Lewis Capaldi – Someone You loved
- Mabel – Don’t Call Me Up
- Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus – Nothing Breaks like A heart
- Sam Smith & Normani – Dancing With A Stranger
- Stormzy – Vossi Bop
- Tom Walker – Just You and I
Mastercard Album of the Year
- Dave – Psychodrama
- Harry Styles – Fine Line
- Lewis Capaldi – Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent
- Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka
- Stormy – Heavy is the Head
Best New artist
- Aitch
- Dave
- Lewis Capaldi (WON)
- Mabel
- Sam Fender
International Female Solo Artist
- Ariana Grande
- Billie Eilish
- Camila Cabello
- Lana Del Rey
- Lizzo
International Male Solo Artist
- Bruce Springsteen
- Burna Boy
- Dermot Kennedy
- Post Malone
- Tyler the Creator (WON)
Rising Star – winner announced in December 2019
- Beabadoobee
- Celeste (WON)
- Joy Crookes