Watch the first trailer for Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s new HBO series Run
Fleabag director Vicky Jones reunites with Waller-Bridge for this new comedy-thriller
HBO has unveiled a first look teaser at its upcoming comedy-thriller series Run, from Fleabag collaborators Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Vicky Jones.
The series follows Ruby Richardson (Merritt Weaver) and Billy Johnson (Domhnall Gleeson), a separated couple who made a pact 17 years ago that if one of them texted the word “RUN” and the other replied the same, they would leave their ordinary lives behind to travel across America together.
Against all odds, the fateful message is sent and their adventure begins, which looks set to be a chaotic ride for them both.
The pair left completely spontaneously with only the clothes on their back, but the question is why? What sparked the message that sent them on this journey?
Run is written by Vicky Jones, who directed the original stage production of Phoebe Waller-Brdge’s Fleabag at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2013.
Waller-Bridge is involved in this series, serving as both an executive producer and a guest star in one episode, where she will play a woman who Ruby and Billy encounter on their journey.
The second (and final) series of Fleabag landed in 2019 to critical acclaim, recently sweeping awards season with wins at virtually every major ceremony.
Run will debut on HBO on 12th April 2020 and is likely to air on Sky Atlantic/NOW TV in the UK.