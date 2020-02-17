The One Show is broadcast every weeknight evening from London and is presented tonight by Alex Jones and Matt Baker.

The programme airs live tonight between 7pm and 7:30pm on BBC One and features a mix of chat, live musical performances and pre-recorded films on topical subjects. It is available to stream on BBC iPlayer for those who prefer to watch online, and remains on iPlayer for catch-up for 30 days after the initial broadcast.

Who’s on The One Show tonight?

Alex and Matt will be joined tonight by soap royalty. EastEnders stars Gillian Taylforth, Adam Woodyatt and Jane Slaughter will be chatting about all the action (and drama!) set to take over Albert Square as the show celebrates 35 years on air.