Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Love Island to return to ITV2 following Caroline Flack tragedy

Love Island to return to ITV2 following Caroline Flack tragedy

The show was cancelled on two consecutive nights after the tragic death of its former host

From ITV Studios Love Island: SR6 on ITV2 Pictured: Logo. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

ITV has confirmed that Love Island will be back on screens tonight, Monday 17th February, after the show was cancelled two nights in a row, following the tragic death of former host Caroline Flack.

Advertisement

However, companion show Love Island: Aftersun – which usually follows the main programme on Mondays – will not air, according to reports.

On Saturday, Flack’s family revealed that the TV presenter had passed away, aged 40.

Sharing a statement, they said: “We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on 15 February. We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time.”

In the wake of the news, it was decided by producers that Love Island: Unseen Bits, which airs on Saturday, and Sunday night’s episode showing the last 24 hours in the villa, would not be aired as a mark of respect to the late host and her family.

A statement from ITV released on Sunday 16th February read: “Many people at ITV knew Caroline well and held her in great affection. All of us are absolutely devastated at this tragic news.

“After careful consultation between Caroline’s representatives and the Love Island production team and given how close we still are to the news of Caroline’s tragic death we have decided not to broadcast tonight’s Love Island out of respect for Caroline’s family.”

The show will, however, return to ITV tonight and will feature a special tribute to Flack – who hosted the series from its beginning in 2015 up until last summer.

The ITV statement added: “Love Island will return tomorrow night which will include a tribute to Caroline who will be forever in our hearts.”

The first ever winter series of the show is due to end on Sunday 23rd February after six weeks on air – two weeks fewer than last year’s summer series, which saw Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea crowned winners.

Advertisement

Love Island is on ITV2 at 9pm tonight, Monday 17th February

Tags

All about Love Island

From ITV Studios Love Island: SR6 on ITV2 Pictured: Logo. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Caroline Flack on Love Island: Aftersun

Love Island will not air tonight as ITV issue statement on future of show after Caroline’s Flack’s death

Iain Stirling and Caroline Flack

Love Island stars and Strictly team pay tribute to Caroline Flack

From ITV Studios Love Island: SR6 on ITV2 Pictured: Shaughna Phillips. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips speaks out about shock dumping – will she wait for Luke M?

Screenshot 2020-02-14 at 15.01.58

Who leaves Love Island? Shaughna and Demi in danger as Luke M makes choice