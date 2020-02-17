Love Island to return to ITV2 following Caroline Flack tragedy

ITV has confirmed that Love Island will be back on screens tonight, Monday 17th February, after the show was cancelled two nights in a row, following the tragic death of former host Caroline Flack.

However, companion show Love Island: Aftersun – which usually follows the main programme on Mondays – will not air, according to reports.

On Saturday, Flack’s family revealed that the TV presenter had passed away, aged 40.

Sharing a statement, they said: “We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on 15 February. We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time.”

In the wake of the news, it was decided by producers that Love Island: Unseen Bits, which airs on Saturday, and Sunday night’s episode showing the last 24 hours in the villa, would not be aired as a mark of respect to the late host and her family.

A statement from ITV released on Sunday 16th February read: “Many people at ITV knew Caroline well and held her in great affection. All of us are absolutely devastated at this tragic news.

“After careful consultation between Caroline’s representatives and the Love Island production team and given how close we still are to the news of Caroline’s tragic death we have decided not to broadcast tonight’s Love Island out of respect for Caroline’s family.”

The show will, however, return to ITV tonight and will feature a special tribute to Flack – who hosted the series from its beginning in 2015 up until last summer.

The ITV statement added: “Love Island will return tomorrow night which will include a tribute to Caroline who will be forever in our hearts.”

The first ever winter series of the show is due to end on Sunday 23rd February after six weeks on air – two weeks fewer than last year’s summer series, which saw Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea crowned winners.

Love Island is on ITV2 at 9pm tonight, Monday 17th February