Love Island to replace sponsor idents with Samaritans contact details

Love Island and its current sponsor Just Eat have agreed to replace the food delivery service’s advertising idents with contact details for welfare charity Samaritans on Monday night’s episode of the ITV2 reality show, following the death of former host Caroline Flack.

Advertisement

Flack was found dead on Saturday 15th February, with her family’s lawyer later confirming to Associated Press that she had taken her own life.

In a statement, ITV and Just Eat explained the decision to swap the sponsorship idents for Samaritans details, saying “In light of this weekend’s tragic events, Just Eat and ITV have worked with Samaritans to replace the idents for this evening’s episode of Love Island so that anyone affected by Caroline’s death can access support.”

Love Island returns to screens after episodes were pulled from the schedules on Saturday and Sunday, and will feature a tribute to Flack from the show’s narrator Iain Stirling and the production team. However, Monday-night companion series Love Island: Aftersun will not air this week and Tuesday’s podcast Love Island: The Morning After will also take a break.

The statement from ITV and Just Eat was accompanied by a message from the broadcaster’s director of television Kevin Lygo praising Flack’s “dedication and boundless energy”.

“Everyone at ITV is absolutely devastated and still trying to

process this tragic news,” said Lygo. “Caroline was part of Love Island from the very beginning and her passion, dedication and boundless energy contributed to the show’s success.

“After Caroline stepped down from the show ITV made it clear that

the door was left open for her to return and the Love Island production team remained in regular contact with her and continued to offer support over the last few months.

“Love Island will return tonight and will include a tribute to Caroline that the

team in South Africa and Iain Stirling have put together. Caroline

loved Love Island and was very vocal in her support of the show. Viewers could relate to her and she to them and that was a big part of the programme’s success. We will all miss her very much.”

Flack stepped down as presenter of the current series of Love Island in December after she was charged with assault.

Advertisement

Love Island airs tonight on ITV2 at 9pm