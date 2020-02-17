Meet the cast of Inside No 9 series 5

It’s been a long wait but Inside No. 9 is finally back on BBC Two, bringing more offbeat stories and surprising twists with it.

As always, creators Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith have attracted some superb acting talent to bring their latest batch of scripts to life.

Here’s everything you need to know about the actors in series five and who they’re playing…

Episode 3: Love’s Great Adventure

Debbie Rush plays Julia

Who is Julia? Julia and her husband have two kids and a grandson for whom they always try to make Christmas special. This proves quite a challenge when they have little money to spare and a number of family issues to address…

What else has Debbie Rush been in? Debbie will be best known to soap fans as Anna Windass in Coronation Street, a character she played for a decade before leaving in January 2018. She went on to appear in the Sky One comedy Brassic alongside another former Weatherfield resident, Michelle Keegan.

Steve Pemberton plays Trevor

Who is Trevor? Trevor is Julia’s husband who works hard to provide for their family. He is friendly, supportive and partial to a bit of immature humour.

What else has Steve Pemberton been in? Pemberton is the co-creator of Inside No. 9 along with Shearsmith and the duo frequently appear in episodes together. Outside of collaborations with his writing partner, Pemberton has also starred in Sky Atlantic’s Camping, ITV’s Benidorm and the first series of Happy Valley.

Gaby French plays Mia

Who is Mia? Mia is the daughter of Julia and Trevor, currently in school and eagerly anticipating her winter prom, although the prospect of forking out for a new dress proves to be contentious.

What else has Gaby French been in? French is an up and coming theatre actor whose screen credits include Sky One dramas Temple and A Discovery of Witches. She will appear in Michaela Coel’s upcoming BBC Two series, titled January 22nd, later this year.

Reece Shearsmith plays Alex

Who is Alex? Alex is a close friend of the family who is giving Mia driving lessons.

What else has Reece Shearsmith been in? Shearsmith is the co-creator of Inside No. 9 along with Steve Pemberton, his writing partner on The League of Gentlemen and Psychoville. He has appeared in Good Omens, Mid Morning Matters with Alan Partridge and Edgar Wright’s The World’s End.

Bobby Schofield plays Patrick

Who is Patrick? Patrick is Julia and Trevor’s troubled son who isn’t always around. His mother often worries about him and hopes he will make it home for Christmas.

What else has Bobby Schofield been in? Schofield had a recurring role on the History Channel’s drama series Knightfall, playing the role of Parsifal.

Olly Hudson-Croker plays Connor

Who is Connor? Connor is Patrick’s son who lives with his grandparents.

What else has Olly Hudson-Croker been in? The young actor is a newcomer and this appears to be his first major on-screen role.

