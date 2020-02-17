When is Channel 5 drama Penance on TV?
The three-part drama is part of Channel 5's new drama slate
Penance is one of several new dramas Channel 5 has in store for viewers in 2020.
The series is based on a novel by Kate O’Riordan about a mysterious man who enters the life of a family devastated by tragedy.
Here’s everything you need to know about Penance…
What is Penance about?
Penance is a new psychological thriller which introduces us to married couple Rosalie and Luke Douglas, who are mourning the untimely loss of their son.
Their surviving daughter Maddie is also deeply affected, with she and her mother ultimately finding solace in the caring arms of Jed, a man they meet at a bereavement counselling session.
Initially acting as a positive force in the Douglas household, restoring their hope in the future after suffering such tragedy, over the course of this three-part series it becomes apparent that something more sinister is at play.
Who is in the cast of Penance?
Julie Graham (The Bletchley Circle) and Neil Morrissey (Line of Duty) take on the lead roles as troubled couple Rosalie and Luke Douglas, with Tallulah Greive (Millie Inbetween) as their young adult daughter Maddie.
Nico Mirallegro will play the enigmatic Jed, having recently had a starring role on BBC One’s Rillington Place, the story of serial killer John Christie.
Rounding out the main cast are Art Malik (Bancroft) and Wanda Ventham (Sherlock).
Mr Selfridge writer Kate O’Riordan has penned episodes one and three of the series, which is based on her novel of the same name, with Bancroft’s Ben Morris stepping in for the second instalment.
When is Penance on Channel 5?
There is no exact air date for Penance at the time of writing, but the series is set to debut in 2020. We will update this page with new information as it comes in.