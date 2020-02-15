Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Ex-Love Island host Caroline Flack dies, aged 40

Ex-Love Island host Caroline Flack dies, aged 40

Her family has confirmed that Flack passed away today (15th February)

Caroline Flack

Caroline Flack has died aged 40, her family has confirmed.

Advertisement

In a statement, her family said: “We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February.

“We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time.”

Flack was a TV and radio presenter best known for hosting The Xtra Factor, The X Factor and Love Island. She also won the 12th series of Strictly Come Dancing in 2014.

Caroline Flack on Love Island

In December, Flack announced that she had decided to stand down as host of Love Island for the current Winter series.

The news came after Flack was arrested and charged with assault by beating after the police were called to her Islington home last week.

At the time, she said, “Love Island has been my world for the last five years, it’s the best show on telly.

“In order to not detract attention from the upcoming series I feel the best thing I can do is to stand down for Series 6. I want to wish the incredible team working on the show a fantastic series in Cape Town.”

Advertisement

Flack was due to face trial in March over allegations that she had assaulted her boyfriend, which she denied.

Tags

You might like

Love Island Winter 2020 line-up (ITV)

Message! Everything you need to know about Winter Love Island

Love Island Laura Whitmore (ITV)

When is Love Island: Aftersun on TV and how can I get tickets?

Laura Whitmore Love Island (ITV)

How long is Love Island 2020 on for? ITV confirms series extension

From ITV Studios Love Island: SR6: Ep30 on ITV2 Pictured: Shaughna and Demi. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

When is the next Love Island recoupling?