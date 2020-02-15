Ex-Love Island host Caroline Flack dies, aged 40

Caroline Flack has died aged 40, her family has confirmed.

In a statement, her family said: “We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February.

“We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time.”

Flack was a TV and radio presenter best known for hosting The Xtra Factor, The X Factor and Love Island. She also won the 12th series of Strictly Come Dancing in 2014.

In December, Flack announced that she had decided to stand down as host of Love Island for the current Winter series.

The news came after Flack was arrested and charged with assault by beating after the police were called to her Islington home last week.

At the time, she said, “Love Island has been my world for the last five years, it’s the best show on telly.

“In order to not detract attention from the upcoming series I feel the best thing I can do is to stand down for Series 6. I want to wish the incredible team working on the show a fantastic series in Cape Town.”

Flack was due to face trial in March over allegations that she had assaulted her boyfriend, which she denied.