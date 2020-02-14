The Doctor and Fleabag’s Hot Priest voted the top TV characters for a Valentine’s date

This Valentine’s Day, TV fans would like to be whisked away in a time-travelling blue box or get cosy in the confessional as Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor from the current series of Doctor Who, and Andrew Scott’s G&T-swilling ‘Hot Priest’ from season two of Fleabag, were voted the small-screen characters RadioTimes.com readers would most like to date.

After whittling fictional TV stars of the last 12 months down to two shortlists of ten, we asked you to choose your favourite female and male characters, with over 1,200 votes cast.

The Doctor garnered 28% of the vote in the female poll, followed by Jodie Comer’s mesmerising maniac Villanelle from Killing Eve with 16%, Gillian Anderson’s sexpert Dr Jean Milburn from Sex Education with 12%, Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag herself with 10% and another character of the cloth in Dolly Wells’s Sister Agatha van Helsing, from the BBC’s recent Dracula adaptation, with 8% of the vote.

In the poll of male TV characters, Scott’s Hot Priest from Fleabag won 22% of the vote, followed by Peaky Blinders’ gorgeous gangster Tommy Shelby, played by Cillian Murphy, with 19%. Another villain, Sacha Dhawan’s new incarnation of Doctor Who’s The Master, took 11% of the vote, with Henry Cavill’s monster-mashing Witcher Geralt of Rivia on 10% and Line of Duty’s silver fox Superintendent Ted Hastings, AKA Adrian Dunbar, with 9%.

See below for the full shortlists of the TV characters viewers would most like to date this Valentine’s Day – and even if you don’t get to go out with your fantasy date, here’s wishing you a romantic tryst with a real-life admirer or a cosy night in with a romcom!

Female TV characters you’d most like to take on a Valentine’s date

The Doctor (Doctor Who, Jodie Whittaker) – 28% Villanelle (Killing Eve, Jodie Comer) – 16% Dr Jean Milburn (Sex Education, Gillian Anderson) – 12% Fleabag (Fleabag, Phoebe Waller-Bridge) – 10% Sister Agatha van Helsing (Dracula, Dolly Wells) – 8% Eleanor Shellstrop (The Good Place, Kristen Bell) – 8% DS Madeleine Dumas (Death in Paradise, Auge Legastelois) – 6% The Doctor (Doctor Who, Jo Martin) – 5% Eve Polastri (Killing Eve, Sandra Oh) – 4% Mercedes McQueen (Hollyoaks, Jennifer Metcalfe) – 3%

Male TV characters you’d most like to take on a Valentine’s date

The Hot Priest (Fleabag, Andrew Scott) – 22% Tommy Shelby (Peaky Blinders, Cillian Murphy) – 19% The Master (Doctor Who, Sacha Dhawan) – 11% Geralt of Rivia (The Witcher, Henry Cavill) – 10% Superintendent Ted Hastings (Line of Duty, Adrian Dunbar) – 9% Count Dracula (Dracula, Claes Bang) – 8% Reverend Will Davenport (Grantchester, Tom Brittney) – 7% Chidi Anagonye (The Good Place, William Jackson Harper) – 6% Eric Effiong (Sex Education, Ncuti Gatwa) – 3% Mick Carter (EastEnders, Danny Dyer) – 3%

Percentages are approximate