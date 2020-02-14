The One Show is broadcast every weeknight evening from London and is presented tonight by Alex Jones and Michael Ball.

The programme airs live tonight between 7pm and 7:30pm on BBC One and features a mix of chat, live musical performances and pre-recorded films on topical subjects. It is available to stream on BBC iPlayer for those who prefer to watch online, and remains on iPlayer for catch-up for 30 days after the initial broadcast.

Who’s on The One Show tonight?

Alex and Michael are joined tonight by JLS members Marvin, JB, Aston and Oritse, who will be performing live for the first time in seven years. The boy band found fame in the 2008 edition of The X Factor, but split in 2013.