Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips speaks out about shock dumping – will she wait for Luke M?

The Love Island favourite has opened up about her time in the villa, and whether she’ll continue cracking on with Luke M…

One of the Winter Love Island originals, Shaughna Phillips quickly became a firm fan-favourite.

From her cheeky one liners, to her no-nonsense attitude, viewers were drawn to her instantly.

So, it shocked many when her Love Island journey came to an end tonight, after Luke Mabbott decided to couple up with Demi Jones instead of her.

Fresh out the villa, Shaughna has opened up about her time on the ITV show.

Despite being unlucky in love, she admits it was never an option to quit the show.

“There wasn’t a chance of me leaving. I’m an Aries and I’m stubborn. If I was going to leave, it was either going to be by winning or by being dumped,” she told press, including RadioTimes.com.

Last week, Shaughna was brutally dumped by Callum Jones when he returned from Casa Amor with Molly Smith.

The recoupling left Shaughna single, and put her at risk of being dumped.

Talking about their breakup, the 25-year-old admitted she has no hard feelings towards Callum, 23, but insisted her mother wouldn’t have liked him for her anyway.

She said: “Initially I was physically attracted to him. He had a nice energy about him, which he still does have. I just see him now in a completely different light.

“My family would have liked him to begin with and then he would have definitely worn my mum thin. He definitely would have rubbed her up the wrong way. Just by not being very affectionate towards me, not ever really putting me first. Every mum wants that for their daughter.”

Love Island’s Luke M and Shaughna (©ITV)

On Thursday, just a day before she was dumped from the villa, Shaughna revealed that she fancied Luke M.

Sadly, things didn’t work out as he chose Demi – who he’d been getting to know for longer.

So, does Shaughna have any regrets about not calling it off with Callum sooner to be with Luke M?

“If I had my time again I’d definitely have ditched Callum sooner than Casa Amor, which would then have left me with some ‘openness’ and then I’d have probably noticed I liked Luke M a lot sooner than I did,” she explained.

Revealing that she’d still consider something with Luke outside the villa, she added: “I’m definitely going to remain friends with everyone in there. I’m more than happy to carry on talking to him. Obviously depending on how things go with Demi.”

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2.

All about Love Island

