Tyson Fury: the Gypsy King – everything you need to know

ITV’s new docuseries offers an insight into the life of one of British sport’s most flamboyant characters, boxer Tyson Fury.

Advertisement

Filmed over the course of several months, it will delve deeper into Fury’s tumultuous past, including his struggle with depression, and feature plenty of Rocky-style training montages.

Here’s everything you need to know about it…

What is Tyson Fury: the Gypsy King about?

The three-part documentary follows the he pro heavyweight boxer as he prepares for his upcoming fight against Deontary Wilder for the WBC World Heavyweight title. The fight is an especially crucial one, considering the pair ended their 2018 fight for the same title in a split draw. It also marks Fury’s comeback after battling substance abuse and mental health illness.

The documentary will also feature Fury’s family (which have a long history in boxing, including Fury’s half-brother Tommy Fury), his wife Paris and his close friends as they support him through training and depression.

Advertisement

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is Tyson Fury: the Gypsy King on TV?

The first episode of the three-part series will air on ITV on Thursday 13th February at 9pm. It will continue to air in the same slot for episode 2 and 3. You can also watch it on ITV Hub.