Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Tyson Fury: the Gypsy King – everything you need to know

Tyson Fury: the Gypsy King – everything you need to know

The controversial boxer is the subject of a three-part documentary

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 25: Lineal Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury works out in front of Los Angeles media in advance of his highly anticipated WBC Heavyweight World Championship against undefeated WBC World Champion Deontay Wilder on December 1at Churchill Boxing Club on October 25, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

ITV’s new docuseries offers an insight into the life of one of British sport’s most flamboyant characters, boxer Tyson Fury.

Advertisement

Filmed over the course of several months, it will delve deeper into Fury’s tumultuous past, including his struggle with depression, and feature plenty of Rocky-style training montages.

Here’s everything you need to know about it…

What is Tyson Fury: the Gypsy King about?

The three-part documentary follows the he pro heavyweight boxer as he prepares for his upcoming fight against Deontary Wilder for the WBC World Heavyweight title. The fight is an especially crucial one, considering the pair ended their 2018 fight for the same title in a split draw. It also marks Fury’s comeback after battling substance abuse and mental health illness.

The documentary will also feature Fury’s family (which have a long history in boxing, including Fury’s half-brother Tommy Fury), his wife Paris and his close friends as they support him through training and depression.

Advertisement

When is Tyson Fury: the Gypsy King on TV?

The first episode of the three-part series will air on ITV on Thursday 13th February at 9pm. It will continue to air in the same slot for episode 2 and 3. You can also watch it on ITV Hub.

Tags

All about Tyson Fury: the Gypsy King

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 25: Lineal Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury works out in front of Los Angeles media in advance of his highly anticipated WBC Heavyweight World Championship against undefeated WBC World Champion Deontay Wilder on December 1at Churchill Boxing Club on October 25, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Martin Hughes-Games

Ex-Springwatch star jokes middle-class white men are “endangered species” on TV

Trevor McDonald Fred and Rose West

ITV cancels Fred and Rose West documentary at the last minute due to ‘legal reasons’

Coronation Street Dispatches sting to be aired by Channel 4 despite legal threats

BBC boss Tony Hall defends Tyson Fury’s inclusion on Sports Personality list