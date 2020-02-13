The One Show is broadcast every weeknight evening from London and is presented tonight by Alex Jones and Matt Baker.

The programme airs live tonight between 7pm and 7:30pm on BBC One and features a mix of chat, live musical performances and pre-recorded films on topical subjects. It is available to stream on BBC iPlayer for those who prefer to watch online, and remains on iPlayer for catch-up for 30 days after the initial broadcast.

Who’s on The One Show tonight?

Tonight, Alex and Matt will be joined by Anne Reid and Derek Jacobi to talk about the much-anticipated return of Last Tango in Halifax. The pair play Alan and Celia in the drama, a septuagenarian couple who find each other in their twilight years.

As well as Reid and Jacobi, the show will follow Marty Jopson as he reports from a Cornish tin mine preparing to reopen after more than twenty years.