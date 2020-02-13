Meet the cast of Death in Paradise series 9

Death in Paradise is back! With Ardal O’Hanlon heading up the team in Saint Marie for one last time as DI Jack Mooney, and Aude Legastelois sticking around as DS Madeleine Dumas alongside Shyko Amos (Ruby Patterson) and Tobi Bakare (JP Hooper), we’re set for another series of the Caribbean crime drama.

In series nine, they’ll also be joined by some impressive guest stars – including Adrian Edmondson, Samuel West, Nell Hudson, Steve Pemberton, Alexander Vlahos, Javone Prince, and Samantha Bond.

And, of course, part-way through the series we’ll meet our brand-new Detective Inspector: Neville Parker, played by Ralf Little, who will be stepping into Jack’s shoes.

Here are all the stars of Death in Paradise and the characters they’ll play, updated weekly as each episode goes out:

Ralf Little plays DI Neville Parker

Who is DI Neville Parker? The new Detective Inspector, who has just replaced DI Jack Mooney as Saint Marie’s top cop part-way through series nine. He arrived from Manchester for a quick visit to sign off on an apparent suicide case, but – thanks to an unfortunate case of Deep Vein Thrombosis – he has so far been unable to fly home and get back to normality. Poor DI Neville Parker has lots of health woes, what with being “allergic to everything” and suffering from asthma and being a magnet for every mosquito on the island.

What else has Ralf Little been in? He’s perhaps best-known for playing Antony in The Royle Family, and for playing Jonny Keogh in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps. The actor, who comes from Manchester, also has a background as a footballer; and his recent TV shows have included The A Word, Doctor Who (as the character Steadfast), and Borderline.

Ardal O’Hanlon plays DI Jack Mooney

Who is DI Jack Mooney? Our recently-departed Detective Inspector, who left part-way through series nine to return to London and move back into the family home with daughter Siobhan.

What else has Ardal O’Hanlon been in? The Irish comedian and actor is best-known for playing clueless and naive Father Dougal McGuire in Father Ted. Since then, he’s starred in My Hero, Robbie the Reindeer, Blessed, London Irish, After Hours, and Skins, as well as making a recent appearance as Eammon in Derry Girls. Back in 2007, O’Hanlon put in a memorable appearance as Brannigan in Doctor Who.

Tobi Bakare plays JP Hooper

Who is Officer JP Hooper? Now the most long-standing member of the Saint Marie police team, other than the Commissioner, JP is an intelligent and capable officer who has gained in confidence over the years. He used to be Dwayne’s right-hand man, but since Dwayne left he’s been teaching the ropes to his new partner – Ruby Patterson.

What else has Tobi Bakare been in? He’s played Eggy’s friend Jamal in both Kingsman: The Golden Circle and Kingsman: The Secret Service. Before that, he appeared as Jamie in The Smoke and Chuks Akinade in The Tunnel, as well as Andy Dixon in The Shadow Line.

Shyko Amos plays Ruby Patterson

Who is Officer Ruby Patterson? With Commissioner Patterson as her uncle, Ruby was able to bag a job with the Honoré Police straight out of police college. Since then she has sought to prove herself to boss DI Jack Mooney and to her partner, JP, but it hasn’t always been smooth sailing.

As the BBC puts it, “Ruby is no shrinking violet. Her innate ability to get on with everyone means that she is a natural fit for a police officer. It’s just that wherever Ruby goes, chaos follows. Things like deadlines, punctuality and general tidiness aren’t her priorities in life, which can be a little infuriating for everyone around her. But despite her flaws, Ruby’s cheerful, easy-going attitude always makes her fun to be around.”

What else has Shyko Amos been in? Death in Paradise is Shkyo Amos’s first big break in the TV world, aside from a brief appearance in A Very English Scandal.

Aude Legastelois plays Madeleine Dumas

Who is Madeleine Dumas? Born and raised in Paris, Madeleine arrived in the previous series to check up on DI Jack Mooney’s work – and initially she wasn’t impressed by what she found. However, she was soon won over to his methods and to life on the island, and now she’s here for good.

“Saint Marie has exposed Madeleine to a team and community that is full of all the qualities she’s avoided – warmth, empathy, inclusivity, friendship and support,” the BBC explains. “Sometimes it freaks her out but maybe in time she will start to understand there are alternative ways of achieving contentment.”

What else has Aude Legastelois been in? Since launching her screen acting career a couple of years ago, Aude Legastelois has appeared in Budapest, Back Home, They Had a Dream, and Nox.

Don Warrington plays Commissioner Selwyn Patterson

Who is Commissioner Selwyn Patterson? Having reached the top rung of the police ladder on Saint Marie, Selwyn Patterson is a prolific networker and a talented political operator. He rarely gets hands-on with police work, but he is always keeping an eye on his team – and rarely misses a chance to issue a dry put-down targeted at DI Jack Mooney. He is extremely proud of his niece, Officer Ruby Patterson.

What else has Don Warrington been in? Don Warrington OBE is an experienced stage and screen actor who first came to public attention as Philip in the seventies TV series Rising Damp. Since then, his credits have included C.A.T.S. Eyes, New Street Law, To Play the King, Hamlet, Henry IX, and The Five. He starred as the alternative-universe President of Great Britain in 2006 Doctor Who episode Rise of Cybermen, and (briefly) competed in Strictly Come Dancing in 2008.

Elizabeth Bourgine plays Catherine Bordey

Who is Catherine? Described as “attractive, bright, friendly and one of the island’s local treasures,” Catherine is a Frenchwoman who has spent must of her adult life in Saint Marie. She runs a popular beach-front bar in Honoré and knows everybody in town.

What else has Elizabeth Bourgine been in? In France, the actress is best known for movies and TV shows including Private Lessons (Cours privé), A Heart in Winter (Un cœur en hiver), and My Best Friend (Mon meilleur ami). Recently she’s been seen in the TV movies Murders in Rochefort and Written in Blood.

Nina Wadia plays Anna Houghton

Who is Anna Houghton? A British tourist visiting Saint Marie, and a potential love interest for DI Jack Mooney. At the start of the series, Anna is spending New Year’s Eve on the island when she witnesses a masked assassin who is wanted for murder, and takes her evidence to the police. Nina Wadia told RadioTimes.com: “She’s doing a year’s worth of travel because it’s on her bucket list and she’s had a bit of a time with her ex-husband Mike, who was quite selfish, and so she thinks, ‘you know what, I don’t need this in my life, I’m just going to go and do what I’ve always wanted to do.’ And she literally flies out, and when she least expects to meet someone else, she sees Jack. And for her it’s quite instant. She kind of just knows that she likes him.”

What else has Nina Wadia been in? Nina Wadia is most famous for starring as Zainab in the BBC soap EastEnders, a role she played for six years until she left in 2013. Since then, we’ve seen her in Trollied, Danny and Mick, Aladdin, Still Open All Hours, Holby City, Murder on the Blackpool Express, and Origin. Further back, she also co-starred in the sketch comedy show Goodness Gracious Me.

Episode 6 guest stars

Daniel Caltagirone plays Will Arnott

Who is Will Arnott? An ex-SAS soldier who leads a desert island survival course. But when he’s found dead in the forest of a remote island near Saint Marie, DI Neville Parker and his team must investigate who killed him.

What else has Daniel Caltagirone been in? After his breakthrough role in the TV series ‘Lock, Stock…” as the character Moon, the actor played Majorek in Oscar-winning movie The Pianist. Recently he’s played Brutus in Britannia and Pazzi in Medici, and he was Nicholas Petraki in the 2003 Lara Croft Tomb Raider movie.

Chloe Harris plays Casey Booth

Who is Casey Booth? One of the participants in the trip. Casey is a vlogger, and she’s been secretly filming her experience.

What else has Chloe Harris been in? Her most recent roles are Bessie Blount in period drama The Spanish Princess and Paula in The Trial of Christine Keeler. Chloe Harris has also played Joanna in Traitors (alongside Keeley Hawes) and Emma in Wanderlust (alongside Toni Collette).

Sam Troughton plays Malcolm Simmons

Who is Malcolm Simmons? One of the four people on the trip. He’s looking to toughen himself up after a lifetime of letting people push him around.

What else has Sam Troughton been in? Like his Death in Paradise co-star Chloe Harris, Sam Troughton starred in The Trial of Christine Keeler – playing DS John Burrows. He also played the role of Alexandr Akimov in hit mini-series Chernobyl, and he was Captain Meadows in The Little Drummer Girl. Further back in his career, he play the manservant Much in Robin Hood, and he was Thomas Parks in AVP: Alien vs Predator (2004).

Alexandra Roach plays Bethan Miller

Who is Bethan Miller? Another of the four Brits taking part in the survival course.

What else has Alexandra Roach been in? She was sickly sister Diana Parker in Jane Austen adaptation Sanditon, and DS Joy Freers in No Offence. She’s also played Jess in Sticks and Stones, and was a young Margaret Thatcher in The Iron Lady. Other credits include Hold the Sunset, Anna Karenina, Testament of Youth, Hunderby, Black Mirror, and Utopia.

Robert Lonsdale plays Dave Hammond

Who is Dave Hammond? Part of the group learning how to survive on a desert island.

What else has Robert Lonsdale been in? One of his most high-profile roles was Connor in the comedy Chewing Gum. Robert Lonsdale has also played Tommy in The Interceptor, and appeared in Vera, Lovesick, Inspector George Gently, Silent Witness, and Walking with the Enemy.