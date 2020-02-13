Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard star in first trailer for Sky comedy Breeders

“I would die for those kids. But often, I also want to kill them!”

Advertisement

That, in a nutshell, is the premise of new Sky original comedy Breeders, starring Sherlock’s Martin Freeman and Back To Life’s Daisy Haggard as happy couple Paul and Ally – who then go and decide to have kids.

Add to the mix Ally’s estranged father Michael – Spinal Tap star Michael McKean – Paul’s mum and dad Jackie (Joanna Bacon) and Jim (Alun Armstrong), who have rather different views on parenting, plus mortgage and career worries and you have a comedy that is likely to be all too familiar to many viewers.

Airing on Sky One, the ten-part series is created by Peep Show and Veep writer Simon Blackwell – and RadioTimes.com has an exclusive look at the first trailer…

Advertisement

Breeders starts on Sky One and NOW TV at 10pm on Thursday 12th March