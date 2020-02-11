Universal Credit: Inside the Welfare State on BBC2 – everything you need to know

One of the current Conservative government’s most controversial policies, Universal Credit, is to be the subject of a new BBC documentary.

The series will look at cases in Peckham, Liverpool and Bolton from the perspective of government employees and those relying on the benefits system.

Here’s everything you need to know about Universal Credit: Inside the Welfare State…

What is Universal Credit: Inside the Welfare State about?

The documentary explores Universal Credit from the point of view of both government employees and those who rely on the controversial benefits system to support themselves. The sedond episode focuses on a Toxteth Jobcentre in Liverpool.

There is a woman in her 60s who has just been made redundant and desperate to find work. A Jobcentre veteran reveals how the new benefits system is struggling to accommodate everyone, while a pregnant woman who moved from Czech Republic as a child is made to take a test to prove she is a long-term resident in the city.

Elsewhere, cameras follow the senior civil servant responsible for Jobcentres as he struggles to cope with moving 100,000 people onto universal credit in the wake of a shrinking budget.

Is there a review for Universal Credit: Inside the Welfare State?

Radio Times critic David Butcher had this to say about the programme:

If you want a series that eviscerates the cruel upheaval of Universal Credit, this won’t oblige. Then again, if you want to see the vindication of a reform that’s overdue to wean claimants off benefits, you’re also out of luck. The truth, as presented here, is hard and complicated.

We follow the work of Toxteth Jobcentre in Liverpool, where cleaner Sue and construction worker Zach are among those seeking help. Both are personable and willing; both are dealt with helpfully; both end up to varying degrees frustrated with the system – but so do the coaches who help them. “It’s a very complex, moving organism,” says the man in charge in Whitehall.

When is Universal Credit: Inside the Welfare State on TV?

The documentary continues on BBC Two at 9pm on Tuesday 11th February.