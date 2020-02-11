Stars and fans react as Take Me Out is axed after 11 years

ITV has cancelled its long-running dating show Take Me Out, which has been hosted by Paddy McGuinness since it began in 2010.

Advertisement

Following in the footsteps of Cilla Black’s Blind Date, the show would match up two single people in the hopes that they would fall in love.

Of course, much of the time that wasn’t the outcome and, as a result, the series had more than its fair share of extremely awkward dates.

However, across its 110 episodes, eight of the couples introduced on Take Me Out went on to get married, including Beckie Louise Ryan and Adam Ryan who met on the show around four years ago.

I can honestly say that @AdamRyan_ and I are so proud to be 1 of the 8 marriages and have Indigo, 1 of the 6 babies to come from the show. So for the last time: “Lights out, all out.” ✨#TakeMeOut @takemeoutuk @PaddyMcGuinness — ????BECKIE LOUISE RYAN???? (@lifeofbeckie) February 10, 2020

Several fans have expressed their disappointment in ITV’s decision to cancel the long-running series, which The Sun reports was due to declining ratings.

The show peaked in 2010 with just shy of six million people tuning in to its series two premiere, but the most recent episodes frequently drew in less than two million live viewers each.

Gutted. I loved #TakeMeOut. I think it brought @PaddyMcGuinness’ personality out on TV on a Saturday night! Hopefully they’ll find something else for him to front. https://t.co/jsZ0uUUGD6 — ???????????????? ???????????????????????? (@MrLiamCronin) February 11, 2020

#TakeMeOut apparently is being cancelled. Problem is the lines from the girls in the end were too scripted and forced. We didn’t get to see any personalities cos it was all about who had the cheesiest chat up lines ????????‍♀️ — ????????????????MiSH???????????????? (@MiSHsWilli) February 10, 2020

One Twitter user joked about how this news would affect the fictional Isle of Fernando, which is actually located on the northern coast of Tenerife.

I can imagine there’ll be crisis talks for the tourism board of the Isle of Fernando’s in the morning #TakeMeOut https://t.co/vptwtaQG5x — Josh Beaven (@JoshBeaven) February 10, 2020

Of course, several Twitter users were notably less concerned by the announcement…

Advertisement

Paddy McGuinness already has a follow-up gig in the bag as one of the regular hosts on the new series of Top Gear, which recently moved to BBC One after ratings success and glowing reviews.