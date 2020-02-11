Sir David Attenborough will present A Perfect Planet on BBC One

Veteran nature broadcaster Sir David Attenborough is bringing another documentary series to BBC One, which will examine the forces that bring life to all corners of the globe as well as the effects that human activity is having on them.

Rarely away from television screens, just last year Attenborough presented the acclaimed series Seven Worlds, One Planet, released a sobering special called Climate Change: The Facts and made his Netflix debut with Our Planet.

His latest offering will take viewers to extreme locations from Hawaiian volcanoes to the freezing cold of the Arctic winter, showing how life has emerged in even these most unlikely of habitats.

Attenborough said: “Oceans, sunlight, weather and volcanoes – together these powerful yet fragile forces allow life to flourish in astonishing diversity. They make Earth truly unique – a perfect planet.

“Our planet is one in a billion, a world teeming with life. But now, a new dominant force is changing the face of Earth: humans. To preserve our perfect planet we must ensure we become a force for good.”

The series will consist of five episodes in total, each an hour long, with the finale looking at the dramatic impact that humans have had on the world.

The wolves of Ellesmere Island, snub-nosed monkeys of China and vampire finches of the Galapagos are just some of the animals you can expect to see on the “stunning visual journey that will change the way we see our home,” according to a press release from the BBC.

There is no confirmed air date for A Perfect Planet at the time of writing.