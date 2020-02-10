When is The Split season 2 on TV?

The BBC has ordered a second series of its London-set legal drama The Split – there will be a new case for the firm, while Hannah and her family deal with the revelations of the first series. The upcoming series will once again be written by Abi Morgan of The Hour.

When is The Split season 2 released?

It has been onfirmed that The Split will return on Tuesday, 1st February at 9pm on BBC One.

The previous series premiered on 24th April 2018.

What is The Split about?

The programme centres on Defoe’s, a family-run law firm specialising in divorce cases. Hannah (played by Nicola Walker) works for Noble & Hale (a rival business). By the end of the series, the two firms decided to merge, forming Noble Hale Defoe, which means Ruth (Deborah Findlay) will be forced to give up her leadership.

Also, it transpired that Hannah’s husband Nathan has had an affair, but Hannah already feels guilty about her own affair (that remains a secret) with ex-boyfriend Christie, so there’s clearly a lot of tension among the Defoe family. The second series will also see Hannah building the firm’s most prolific case yet, while Ruth looks for her place and Rose is now finally married to James.

Who is in the cast of The Split?

The returning cast includes Nicola Walker (Hannah), Fiona Button (Rose), Annabel Scholey (Nina) and Deborah Findlay (Ruth) who will once again be joined by Stephen Mangan (Nathan), Barry Atsma (Christie), Rudi Dharmalingam (James), Chukwudi Iwuji (Zander) and Ellora Torchia (Maggie).

We’ll also be seeing newcomers Donna Air (Fi) and Ben Bailey Smith (Richie) who will be at the heart of the legal battle portrayed in series two. Damien Molony (Being Human, Brassic) has also joined the cast – he’ll play Tyler Donaghue, telling The Damien Molony Forum,”I’m having great fun playing Tyler. it’s been a really fun few months. I loved the first series, so I am thrilled to be in the show.”