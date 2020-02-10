When is euthanasia drama The End on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV?

A new drama series will follow a family of three generations and their complicated feelings about the concept of death.

Frances O’Connor plays a doctor devoted to care for her terminally ill patients, who is distressed by the lack of enthusiasm for life shared by her mother and son.

Here’s everything you need to know about The End…

What is The End about?

The End introduces us to three generations of a family, all of whom are wrestling with the ultimate question: what should be the circumstances of their death?

Dr Kate Brennan (Frances O’Connor) lives in Australia and works as a specialist in palliative care, given to patients who are seriously ill and approaching the end of their life.

She is passionate about her work and strives to give everyone she treats the most time they can possibly have.

When her mother Edie attempts suicide after suffering from chronic depression for decades, she moves her to a luxury retirement village where she can keep a closer eye on her.

Edie is steadfast in her belief that she has a right to die, which flies in the face of the work that Kate has dedicated her life towards.

All the while she has two troubled children of her own to deal with, including a son who’s “not convinced life is worth living and a daughter who might be a sociopath,” according to the show’s official synopsis.

The End charts the complex relationships in the family as they work their way towards healing and starting afresh.

In preparation for the series, writer Samantha Strauss spent time shadowing doctors who work in palliative care.

“It’s just incredible what they do, that’s what they do every day. That they are around people that are dying and negotiate that. Yeah, they were quite brilliant. But for them it’s just a job and for them it’s easy,” she told RadioTimes.com.

Who is in the cast of The End?

Frances O’Connor takes the lead role as Dr Kate Brennan, who viewers may recognise from her performance as Rose Selfridge in the ITV series Mr Selfridge.

Dame Harriet Walter plays her mother, known for an impressive career across stage and screen which recently includes Succession, Flowers, Call The Midwife and The Crown.

Morgan Davies (The Girlfriend Experience) and Ingrid Torelli (Five Bedrooms) portray Kate’s teenage offspring Oberon and Persephone, with Brendan Cowell (Game of Thrones) as her husband who is currently in prison.

Luke Arnold (Black Sails), Roy Billing (Rake) and Noni Hazlehurst (The Letdown) also star.

When is The End on Sky Atlantic?

The End airs on Sky Atlantic at 10pm on Monday 10th February 2020. Alternatively, all episodes will be available to stream on NOW TV from that same date.

Is there a trailer for The End?

Yes, although viewers should be aware that the show explores themes of suicide which some people may find distressing.