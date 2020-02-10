Stranger Things season 4 could be 9 episodes long and reveal a fan-favourite’s origin

Stranger Things fans are in for a very meaty season four, with the Netflix series said to be returning with a whopping nine episodes.

According to TVLine, the new season may actually contain one more episode than initially planned.

This would make it one of the drama’s biggest seasons ever (tied with its second run from 2017).

It’s also being reported that a fan-favourite character may have his or her origin story told in one or more of those nine episodes…

It was originally thought that the latest outing for the ’80s-set series would only contain eight episodes like seasons one and three.

Season two, however, was slightly longer at nine episodes, including The Lost Sister – a divisive episode that focused on a story unconnected to the season’s main narrative. And by the sounds of things, season four may follow suit…

Producers Matt and Ross Duffer previously hinted that Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and the gang may be able to take a short cut to Russia from the States, with Matt telling EW that the new season will “open up a little bit… in terms of allowing portals into areas outside of Hawkins.”

Maybe they’ll discover if Hopper (David Harbour) is alive or dead?

Stranger Things was officially renewed for a fourth season back in September 2019, with Netflix’s chief content officer Ted Sarandos saying in a statement: “The Duffer Brothers have captivated viewers around the world with Stranger Things and we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with them to bring their vivid imaginations to other film and series projects our members will love.

“We can’t wait to see what The Duffer Brothers have in store when they step outside the world of The Upside Down.”