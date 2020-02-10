Power to get three spin-offs as original series ends – but what are they about?

Power fans no longer have to mourn the Starz/Netflix crime as it’s just been announced that there’ll be not one, but three spin-off series to follow the explosive finale.

The original series came to an end on Sunday 9th February as viewers finally learned who shot Ghost.

But fans can expect to see more of the Power gang, including original gangster Kanan Stark, Ghost’s former right-hand man Tommy Egan, and crooked politician Tate in three brand new shows centred around each character.

One of the shows is called Power Book III: Raising Kanan and is a prequel to Power, set in the 1990s. It will chronicle the early years of Kanan, who is played by executive producer Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson.

Power Book IV: Influence will focus on Rashad Tate, the dodgy politician played by Larenz Tate in the original show.

Meanwhile, the third spin-off, Power Book V: Force, will follow Tommy (played by Joseph Sikora) as he “cuts ties and puts New York in his rearview mirror for good”.

The three new shows are in addition to Power Book II: Ghost, which stars musician Mary J. Blige and picks up just days after the events of the Power series finale.

Power creator Courtney Kemp told TVLine that the first two spin-offs “have really strong female characters in a way that I am trying to push even further than what we had in the original Power.”

She added: “Mary’s character is like super strong and interesting, and the same is true of the lead characters in the next spin-off after that.”

Power has been one of the most successful series in premium pay television during its six-year run, garnering more than 10 million multi-platform views in its last two seasons.

When one chapter closes, another opens. Get ready for Power Book II: Ghost, coming THIS SUMMER on STARZ. #PowerBook2 #PowerNeverEnds pic.twitter.com/qj89b1NT04 — Power Book II: Ghost (@ghoststarz) February 10, 2020

Speaking about its success, president and CEO of Star Jeffrey Hirsch, said: “In television history, only a select few shows have inspired four consecutive series extensions, launched into active production and development at the same time.”

He added: “These new and exciting chapters will continue the journey of some of ‘Power’s’ most controversial characters while featuring a growing ensemble of complex, distinct characters along with the high-octane drama that set ‘Power’ in a class of its own.”